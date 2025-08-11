Local Netball has new anthem for World Youth Cup
Simon Dumas has released his latest single ‘Mighty as a Rock’, an anthem for the Netball World Youth Cup, with the Gibraltar Youth Choir. Simon is pursuing a solo career in Tennesse and has released his new song on Spotify. “I was asked to compose an official song for the ‘Netball World Youth Cup’ taking...
