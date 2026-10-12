Lord Digby Jones joins Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival line-up

British businessman, politician and author, Lord Digby Jones has joined the line-up for this year’s Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, confirmed his participation which was at the invitation of Seabourn Cruise Line and MH Blands.

Lord Digby Jones is a British businessman and politician who served as Director General of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) from 2000 to 2006, and Minister of State for Trade from 2007 to 2008.

He was knighted in 2005 and sat in the House of Lords as a non-aligned active crossbencher until 2020.

Lord Jones is the author of two books: ‘Fixing Britain’ and ‘Fixing Business’, while commentating regularly on politics and business affairs all over the world.

He chairs or advises several corporations and is involved in many charities.

Lord Jones will be the guest speaker at a special event organised by Seabourn Cruise Line and MH Blands at the City Hall on Wednesday, November, 11.

Lord Digby will be speaking about his publications in conversation with Lynn Narraway, Seabourn’s Vice President for UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“I am delighted to welcome Lord Digby Jones to Gibraltar to participate in the Festival and thank Seabourn Cruise Line and MH Blands for their collaboration to facilitate his visit,” Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos said.

“I am confident Lord Jones’ experience and views on business and politics will be truly engaging and will be well received by the audience.”

The festival will be held across various locations in Gibraltar from November 9 to 15, 2026.