Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Lourdians youngsters hit right pace in Chiclana with top finishes

By Stephen Ignacio
12th January 2026

Lourdians Athletics Club youth runners were in action in Spain on Saturday, enjoying a successful outing.

Competing in their first official electronic track time trial in Chiclana, Devon Mumford finished first in the 300m with a time of 41.76 seconds.

In the boys’ category, Alex Gordon raced in the 1,000m, finishing third in a time of 3:16.09, while his younger brother Ben Gordon placed fifth with a time of 3:28.31.

There was also success in the girls’ category, where the Roberts-Patterson sisters once again highlighted their strong form this season.

Running in the 1,000m, Olivia Roberts-Patterson claimed first place with a time of 3:05.66, with her sister Sophie Roberts-Patterson finishing second in 3:13.68.

Images courtesy Lourdians Athletics

