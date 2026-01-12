Lourdians youngsters hit right pace in Chiclana with top finishes

Lourdians Athletics Club youth runners were in action in Spain on Saturday, enjoying a successful outing.

Competing in their first official electronic track time trial in Chiclana, Devon Mumford finished first in the 300m with a time of 41.76 seconds.

In the boys’ category, Alex Gordon raced in the 1,000m, finishing third in a time of 3:16.09, while his younger brother Ben Gordon placed fifth with a time of 3:28.31.

There was also success in the girls’ category, where the Roberts-Patterson sisters once again highlighted their strong form this season.

Running in the 1,000m, Olivia Roberts-Patterson claimed first place with a time of 3:05.66, with her sister Sophie Roberts-Patterson finishing second in 3:13.68.

Images courtesy Lourdians Athletics

