Magpies bid farewell to their season giving Lincoln tough contest

Lincoln Red Imps had already broken through that psychological barrier the previous matchday, having for the first time jumped over St Joseph’s to take pole position.

It was a crucial moment. Having caught up in the number of matches played after being forced to play twice a week in recent weeks, the occasion signalled a major comeback after dropping points against St Joseph earlier in the year.

As they came out to face Bruno’s Magpies this Thursday, in what was their last match of the second round, St Joseph’s had already taken back their top-of-the-table position, putting the pressure back on Lincoln Red Imps to deliver once again.

Bruno’s Magpies, for their part, were playing for pride. A young team that had opted this season to play with a greater number of home-grown players, their early spell of poor results had left them out of contention for the third and final round of the league competition.

For their players it was a bitter blow, coming at a time when many were hoping to be selected for the national squads, both the U21 and senior teams.

However, after this match they faced the prospect of no competitive football until next season — probably five months, if not more.

Bruno’s did not make it easy for Lincoln Red Imps. It was not until the 26th minute that Kike was able to strike past Zappacosta to put Lincoln in the lead.

Bruno’s had seen a shot go just past the post for a goal kick moments earlier.

Bruno’s played with six home-grown players on the field, three more than Lincoln Red Imps, who were using the minimum required. On the bench, Lincoln Red Imps and Bruno’s Magpies had four home-grown players each, making this a match in which Bruno’s Magpies were clearly keeping to their policy of promoting home-grown players — once a role more closely associated with Lincoln Red Imps.

Bruno’s Magpies did not sit back after conceding.

It was former Lincoln Red Imps player Julian Del Rio who broke past defenders to provide the assist for Benitez Fajardo, who collected the ball, controlled it, turned and smashed it from the edge of the six-yard box into the roof of the net past Santana for the equaliser.

Gaining confidence and with little to lose, Bruno’s Magpies tightened their lines when out of possession and began looking for a goal at every opportunity.

Julian Del Rio was not afraid to take on players as he became a focal point for Bruno’s attacking distribution.

Lincoln, while enjoying the better of possession, were being closed down well, reducing the threat towards Zappacosta’s goal.

Bruno’s pressure from Benitez on Nano earned them a corner in the 42nd minute, forcing Lincoln to defend deep as they approached the final minutes of the first half.

It was a tightly contested start to the second half, with Montero striking the post in the 51st minute as Lincoln began to settle and stamp their dominance on possession.

In a match where there was little time-wasting, things were not all going Lincoln’s way, with Bruno’s showing they were determined to finish their season with their heads held high, giving Lincoln Red Imps a real contest.

Nano saw a powerful shot-cum-cross swing across the goal in the 56th minute, with no one close enough to meet it with a header.

With a draw not enough for Lincoln Red Imps to retake top spot, they continued piling pressure on the Magpies but met a resolute defence. At the same time, the Magpies’ resilience and willingness to step forward and attack Lincoln’s defence meant the Imps had to hold players back to cover defensively, limiting the forward runs from the back that had brought them goals throughout the season.

On the rare occasions players such as Lopez ventured into the opponents’ penalty area, Bruno’s found themselves packed at the back but still keeping a presence up front that kept Imps players from committing fully forward.

By the 66th minute, Mula — who had come on in the second half — found his way past defenders and delivered a low drive that beat an outstretched Zappacosta at the far post.

The Magpies made a change, with Del Rio going off for Leon Clinton, another former Lincoln youth player who had found his pathway into senior teams after leaving the club, although remaining on the fringes of the national team. Now an experienced 27-year-old, he brought a different dimension with his passing. Another late change saw Lee Chipolina, a recent signing for the Magpies from Lincoln Red Imps, add further energy up front.

The match began to take on the feel of former Lincoln youth players — who had not broken into the Imps’ senior side — stamping their mark on the contest as they threatened to dent their former club’s title bid. Julian Britto, Javan Peacock and Dylan Borge were also among those who had come through the Imps youth ranks and were now playing for the Magpies.

Lincoln came close to a third in the 82nd minute but were just as quickly forced to defend against floated balls into their penalty area.

Like a ping-pong match, a long ball from Nano saw Arguez — who had also come on in the second half — break free and send a low-driven shot just wide of the target.

Lincoln Red Imps then found themselves reduced to ten men, with Montero sent off for a second yellow card just as they entered five additional minutes of play.

After clearing their lines, Lincoln found themselves close to another chance to score, with Zappacosta placed in a difficult position after receiving a back pass near his goalmouth while being pressured by an attacker. The Magpies were fortunate to see Zappacosta’s clearance rebound off the player and go out for a goal kick.

Lincoln had to defend deep as Bruno’s searched for the equaliser even in the final seconds of the match. The final whistle saw Lincoln take the three points and return to the top of the table — but only after a hard-fought battle against a side whose season had now come to an end.