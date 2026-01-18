Magpies keep doors open for top six finish

Hound Dogs’ draw against Mons Calpe the previous week raised a few eyebrows among their opponents. Sitting at the door of the table, and despite being outgunned, they had held on well before delivering a late blow in the closing minutes.

For Bruno Magpies, this served as a warning sign ahead of Saturday’s encounter. There was no complacency from Bruno, who started on the front foot and immediately set about searching for the opening goal.

After five minutes, a well-struck free kick was blocked by the Hound Dogs’ defensive wall, denying Bruno an early breakthrough despite their dominance in possession.

However, the match was not as clear-cut as the black-and-white colours worn by the two sides might suggest. Hound Dogs showed a spring in their step, confidence clearly gained from the previous week’s result.

Bruno maintained the momentum and were eventually rewarded in the 11th minute when Benítez Farjado found the net. Continuing to dominate possession and push forward, Bruno extended their lead with two goals in quick succession. Del Rio and Borge both scored within the space of a minute around the half-hour mark, effectively sealing Hound Dogs’ fate.

Although Hound Dogs managed to hold firm thereafter and prevent any further scoring, the 3–0 scoreline was more than enough to secure victory for Bruno Magpies, making it two wins from two in 2026.

With a three-point gap to Lynx, who are still to play this weekend, the door remains open for a late push into the top six. Bruno Magpies currently sit seventh, with four matches left to play.