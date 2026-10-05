Major boost for Gibraltar Pool Association

The Gibraltar Pool Association has received a major boost in what is turning out to be an impressive year for the sport.

Following its success in hosting the Blackball Nations Cup, and having now received confirmation that it will host the EBA European Cup in 2027, the association this weekend also announced that four players representing Gibraltar at the upcoming IBF World Championships in Cape Town, South Africa, have been selected to take part in the Ultimate Blackball Match — the British & Irish Lions versus the Rest of the World.

The four players selected are Stacey Napoli, Nicky Correa and Jenny Rumbado for the ladies’ team, with James Patterson selected for the men’s team.

The latest selection has been hailed as “an incredible achievement for these four players, representing Gibraltar on the international stage and now being selected for such a prestigious Blackball showcase.”

The 2026 Blackball International World Championships will be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from October 24 to November 1.

The event has been described as a showcase for the best of Blackball, featuring top players from around the world competing in both individual and team events.

Twenty-three countries are expected to participate, with Gibraltar among them.

The asssociation was also to find out the dates for the hosting of the EBA Eurorpean Cup, with the dates announced as October 24th - 30th, 2027. Europa Sports Complex, to be the main venue for the event. With the Nations Cup to be played in April and the European Cup in October the association will now have two major international events across the year hosted on the Rock bringing its exposure further to the forefront.