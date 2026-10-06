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Tue 6th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Man accused of ‘vicious assault’ on sleeping couple

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Ramagge
6th October 2026

The trial of a man accused of attacking a couple while they slept opened at the Supreme Court on Monday morning.

Michael Martin, 22, of Lime Kiln Steps faces three charges including wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

Mr Martin strongly denies the charges.

Director of Public Prosecutions Christian Rocca told the court the defendant had carried out a “vicious assault” on a couple while they slept with an unknown implement “which was never found”.

Mr Rocca said the defendant’s case is that he was not him who carried out the assault and that it is up to the jury to decide whether this is true.

The court heard how the attacker was wearing a grey tracksuit with stripes and a black balaclava, and the window shutters were down resulting in the victims unable to see who carried out the attack.

Mr Rocca said there is evidence to show who the attacker was as Mr Martin was seen on CCTV in Main Street that day wearing a black balaclava and grey tracksuit.

The trial continues this week.

Tom Hillman represented the defendant.

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