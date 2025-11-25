Ministry of Equality marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Today marks the United Nations’ International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, with the Ministry of Equality, in collaboration with the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Youth Service, organising several initiatives and events to raise awareness of the issue.

The date was officially designated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women and girls in February 2000 via General Assembly Resolution 54/134. The UN describes violence against women and girls as “one of the most prevalent and pervasive human rights violations in the world” with “almost one in three women having been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their life.” The day was first marked by activists in 1981, chosen to honour the Mirabal sisters, three Dominican political activists assassinated in 1960.

The day also marks the start of the UN’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which runs until December 10, Human Rights Day. As part of Gibraltar’s participation in the campaign, the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in orange this evening as a symbol of unity and support for those affected by gender-based violence.

The Ministry invited government departments and the public to wear orange in support of the UN’s ‘Orange the World’ campaign, where the colour represents hope and a future free from violence against women and girls.

Alongside awareness-raising, the Ministry is focusing on prevention with the launch of the ‘Love is Respect’ social media campaign, led by the Youth Service. The campaign aims to promote healthy relationships, particularly among young people, and encourage a better understanding of issues such as consent and coercive control. A workshop on these themes for young people will also take place, delivered by staff from the Ministry of Equality, the Youth Service and the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Principal Youth Officer for the Gibraltar Youth Service, Mark Zammit, said: “The ‘Love is Respect’ campaign shows how powerful it is when services work together with a shared purpose. By combining education, safeguarding and youth work, we’re helping young people better understand healthy relationships and know where to turn if they need support.”

Commissioner of Police, Owain Richards, said: " The RGP is fully committed to tackling gender-based violence and protecting victims in our community. The recent landmark conviction for Controlling and Coercive Behaviour, the first of its kind in Gibraltar, demonstrates our commitment and dedication to bringing offenders to justice. We are proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Equality and the Youth Service on these important initiatives, and will continue to do so, especially the 'Love is Respect' campaign, which helps raise awareness of these important issues."

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Marking this day is vital to raise awareness of Violence against Women and an important step in prevention and to show support to all survivors of gender-based violence. The ‘Love is Respect’ campaign powerfully presents the experience of survivors and of the professionals in this field as well as challenging some of the stereotypes or prevailing misconceptions. I am delighted to see teams from across the public service and the Royal Gibraltar Police work collaboratively on this campaign and workshop.”