Bruno Magpies were left to rue a missed penalty as they were held to a goalless draw by Mons Calpe in a match where possession and opportunities did not translate into goals. Despite dominating much of the game, the Magpies failed to break the deadlock, dropping two valuable points in their bid to challenge the top three.

Fielding seven home-grown players, Bruno Magpies showed a clear commitment to youth development under the guidance of Terence Jolley. Several of the players on the pitch had previously played under Jolley during his tenure as Gibraltar’s Under-19 national coach, making this match an important opportunity for them to gain minutes at senior level.

The opening 20 minutes were slow, with neither side able to create clear chances. A cooling break on the 25th minute offered both teams a chance to regroup, but it was Bruno Magpies who continued to dominate possession without finding the cutting edge in the final third. Mons Calpe, on the other hand, rarely threatened and struggled to create momentum going forward.

Goalkeeper Harry Victor had little to do in the early stages, although he showed quick reflexes on the half-hour mark by diving at the feet of a Mons Calpe player who had been played through the middle, cutting out a potential chance. Parody later chased down the wing and delivered a ball into the box, only for it to be cleared for a corner.

Mons Calpe offered very little in attack during the first half. Their few corners failed to trouble the Magpies’ defence, and their most dangerous moment came in the 38th minute when a well-placed header was bravely cleared with Victor already committed to a dive. Bruno Magpies also found chances hard to come by, with a promising pass from De Haro in the 41st minute almost putting them through, but the defender recovered well to win the chase into the box.

Victor was tested from distance in the 43rd minute but parried the effort comfortably. Mons Calpe won a late first-half corner as Bruno Magpies struggled to push past the halfway line, and just before the break, a long ball found Borge, whose on-the-run strike went narrowly wide—Magpies’ first real attempt for some time.

The turning point arrived in the 58th minute with a moment of penalty drama. A naive obstruction in the box earned Bruno Magpies a spot-kick amid protests from Mons Calpe. Borge stepped up but saw his poorly struck effort saved by the keeper, who guessed correctly. Borge controlled the rebound and scored, only for the referee to cancel the goal due to the ball moving before the strike, ordering a retake.

Faced with the same scenario, Borge once again failed to convert. The keeper saved his second attempt, and this time his rebound was also stopped and turned out for a corner. Mons Calpe’s protests had worked in their favour as the decision to retake ultimately spared them from going behind.

Bruno Magpies continued to push forward, with Del Rio going close in the 67th minute when his shot beat the keeper but drifted inches wide. Clinton was introduced as the Magpies sought a breakthrough, but the match grew increasingly physical, with the referee forced to intervene on multiple occasions.

Mons Calpe, while rarely threatening, remained organised and dangerous on the counter. Their best chance came in the 85th minute when a free kick near the edge of the box deflected towards goal, only for the final header to somehow go wide with Victor beaten.

Six minutes of injury time saw urgency from both sides but no real threats on goal. In the end, Mons Calpe left with a valuable point, while Bruno Magpies were left frustrated, their missed penalty proving costly in a match they largely controlled but could not finish.