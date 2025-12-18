Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mons Calpe and College to close year on a high

Photo by Stephen Ignacio. Drawings courtesy of AKS Architects.

By Stephen Ignacio
18th December 2025

Both Mons Calpe and College 1975 will be hoping to close out the year on a high in the women’s division, as they take on GFA Girls Team and Lynx respectively this week.
Mons Calpe saw their unbeaten run come to an end following a dramatic 4–0 victory by College 1975, a result that ensured the two sides entered the final four rounds of the season separated by just three points.
Mons Calpe took on Lynx last night, as we went to press, knowing that only a win would secure their place at the top of the table.
Meanwhile, College 1975 face GFA Girls, with a victory for the Green and Whites keeping their title challenge firmly alive.
The league returns on January 14, with GFA Girls taking on Mons Calpe in the first fixture, followed by College 1975 facing Lynx the next day.
Due to the use of Europa Point Stadium for European competitions, matches have been relocated when necessary to Lathbury. Among those affected was the Mons Calpe v College 1975 fixture, which was played at that venue.
Whilst the women’s division was slow in starting. The migration of players which has seen some of the past faces of both Lions and Europa play for teams like Mons Calpe and College 1975, alongside Mons’ Calpes affiliation with Gibraltar Waves, has seen some highly contested matches now starting to take place.
Recent results showing how the league is slowly becoming a level playing field with greater competition.

