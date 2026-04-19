Mons Calpe beat St Joseph to take two point lead over Europa

It was not quite the match ambience St Joseph had hoped for. Just an hour before kick-off, they had already been dealt a major blow, with Lincoln Red Imps’ win against Europa securing the league title. St Joseph were left facing the reality of having lost the league in the final round of matches, despite having led the way throughout the first two rounds.

Among the clubs that had damaged their hopes of a first title were Mons Calpe, who had beaten them earlier in the season—one of only three defeats they suffered all campaign.

With the league title now out of reach and St Joseph’s place already secured in the Conference League, there was little left to play for except pride.

A slow start to the first half, lacking the urgency that would have been present had they still been in contention, was understandable. St Joseph created few, if any, chances in the opening half hour.

Although it was Mons Calpe who drove the match forward, it was St Joseph who struck first to take the lead.

This was cancelled out in the 46th minute, just before half-time. Conceding a penalty, St Joseph allowed Mons Calpe back into the game, adding to their disappointment on the day.

Mons Calpe continued to press in the early minutes of the second half. However, the first real break came from St Joseph after eight minutes, forcing the Mons Calpe goalkeeper to stretch and make a save.

Just a minute later, St Joseph won a free-kick which was floated into the six-yard box, but nobody attacked it to connect with the cross.

The Blues briefly stepped up their attacking play as they approached the quarter-hour mark of the second half, penning Mons Calpe back into their own half—although this was not a St Joseph side at full throttle.

In the 62nd minute, it was Villanueva again stretching to make a save as St Joseph came close to adding to their tally.

Mons Calpe began to struggle to contain St Joseph’s attacks as they upped the tempo, but the pressure did not last long.

Turning the tables, Mons Calpe pushed the Blues back and, in the 72nd minute, found their second goal. Cutting across the face of goal, Toderano finished to put Mons Calpe ahead.

It was Mons Calpe on the front foot now, forcing a stop from Banda as they came close to adding a third just minutes later.

With Mons Calpe set to face Europa in their final match of the season, a victory here would place them two points clear ahead of that clash.

Growing in confidence, Mons Calpe searched for a third goal to secure all three points.

St Joseph looked tired and despondent as the minutes ticked away, but they were to deliver a late blow to Mons Calpe’s hopes. Winning a penalty with five minutes remaining, St Joseph levelled the score at 2–2.

Mons Calpe could now only hope to take a point, which would leave them level with Europa ahead of their decisive final encounter.

With that in mind, there was no doubting Mons Calpe’s determination to claim all three points. An individual run by Moreno across the St Joseph defence saw him force his way through challenges before slotting past Banda.

Mons Calpe restored their lead in the closing minutes, with four minutes of injury time still to play and their advantage to protect.

St Joseph searched for another equaliser, but this had become a day of disappointment where they had hoped for celebration.

From preparing to challenge for the title and needing a win, to losing the league and dropping points once again to Mons Calpe.

It was the latter who celebrated at the final whistle, now looking ahead to next weekend’s decisive league match, where a draw will be enough to secure a place in the Conference League after reclaiming third spot ahead of Europa.