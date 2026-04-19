St Theresa’s have once again been crowned league champions after an outstanding, unbeaten campaign, securing the title for the second consecutive year in dominant fashion.

Finishing top of Division 1 with an impressive record of 15 wins and 1 draw from 16 matches, St Theresa’s led the table with 46 points, scoring 128 legs and conceding just 29 — a achievement that highlights their consistency throughout the season.

They were closely followed by College 501, who secured second place with 35 points, while Varyl Begg Warriors completed the top three with 32 points after a strong campaign of their own.

Further down the table, St Theresa’s Wanderers and Glacis Bad Boys showed resilience to finish mid-table, with Trafalgar Sports Bar and Hackney Carriage Warriors battling throughout the season. College Plater and Charlie’s Demons completed the standings, each continuing to compete with determination until the final fixtures.

This year’s title carries even greater significance. For the first time, the winners of the national league will earn qualification to the newly announced Champions League of Darts, a prestigious event unveiled by the World Darts Federation just last week.

As a result, St Theresa’s will make history as the first team from Gibraltar to represent the nation on this stage, travelling to Budapest, Hungary, to compete against top clubs from across the world.

League-Winning Team

Captain:

Nicholai Bado Snr

Players:

Joseph Ward

Nico Bado

Tarika Ward

Ethan Pulham

Joseph Andrades

Nicholas Fortunato

Casey Dyer

Dyson Parody

Ethan Smith

Sean Negrette

Jason Segui

Nico Bado

GDA LEAGUE TABLE – DIVISION

1️⃣ St Theresa’s B & Ub – 46 pts

2️⃣ College 501 – 35 pts

3️⃣ Varyl Begg Warriors – 32 pts

4️⃣ St Theresa’s Wanderers – 27 pts

5️⃣ Glacis Bad Boys – 24 pts

6️⃣ Trafalgar Sports Bar – 16 pts

7️⃣ Hackney Carriage Warriors – 16 pts

8️⃣ College Plater – 13 pts

9️⃣ Charlie’s Demons – 0 pts

Source GDA