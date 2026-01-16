Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mons Calpe just fingertips from the women's title

By Stephen Ignacio
16th January 2026

Mons Calpe Women consolidated their place at the top of the women’s league with another victory, adding to their tally of five wins prior to the restart.
Playing their seventh league match of the season, and already three points ahead of College 1975—who were due to play the following day—victory against the GFA Girls ensured Mons Calpe were well placed in the title race with just two matches remaining. One of those will be against College 1975 in what will be their final league fixture.
Mons Calpe, boasting experience across their squad and including home-grown players such as Revagliatte, Nash, Barnett and Hanglin, secured a convincing 4–0 victory last Wednesday as the women’s division resumed following the festive break.
Despite the defeat, the GFA Girls once again put up a strong fight. Their starting eleven included just two players aged fifteen, with the remainder of the squad aged between 13 and 14, highlighting a significant age and physical disparity between the two sides. Mons Calpe have now effectively taken over the role previously held by Lions Gibraltar, fielding one of the strongest and most experienced squads in the league.
The GFA Girls’ combative spirit and resilience, even in defeat, will once again have provided positives looking ahead. Their presence in the league continues to bridge the gap between youth football—where players compete in mixed teams or within GFA development squads—and the senior game, which remains focused on increasing its pool of home-grown players.
The 2025/26 season has marked a transitional period for women’s football locally, with the migration of several top players to Spanish regional clubs not only resulting in Lions Gibraltar Women withdrawing from the league, but also triggering a reshuffle of players across remaining clubs, creating a new dynamic within the competition.

Images courtesy Gibraltar FA

