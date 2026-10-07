Mor achieves his Level 2 Grading Assessor qualification

After what has been described as "many years of dedication to Judo", Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO2) Ethaniel Jeffries Mor of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment recently achieved his Level 2 Grading Assessor qualification under the British Judo Association (BJA) in the UK.

"This qualification enables WO2 Jeffries Mor to further support the development of Judo across the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the wider British Forces Gibraltar community" said a statement from British Forces.

"Under his guidance, the sport has continued to grow and develop successfully within the Regiment for many years, with members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment selected to represent Gibraltar at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow."

"In recent weeks, WO2 Jeffries Mor and other members of the Regiment have been working closely with individuals preparing for their Judo gradings. Most recently, MOD Defence Police Officer Ross McOuat successfully achieved his yellow belt following a period of dedicated training."

Commenting on the achievement, WO2 Jeffries Mor said:

“It’s rewarding to see the hard work and dedication of those training for their gradings pay off. Achieving my Level 2 qualification allows me to support more people on their Judo journey and help the sport continue to grow within the Regiment and the wider community.”

WO2 Jeffries Mor was supported by Assistant Coach Major Dayan Pozo in preparing candidates for their gradings and ensuring the required standards were met.

The qualification follows extensive training and assessment undertaken by WO2 Jeffries Mor in the UK and will enable him to continue supporting the progression of BJA members within the MOD and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

