‘Music means everything to me, it is a universal language’
It was a tape deck – the old German Grundig recording machine of the fifties. Bought at the old Hammond stores it lit a musical flame in a young five-year-old-boy who lived at 35, Red Sands House. The recording machine had been bought by his father Ernesto. The young boy and his brothers would watch...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here