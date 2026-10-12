Netball looks ahead to future with strategic planning and governance review

Gibraltar Netball continues its growth and development, announcing that it will be undertaking a Strategic Planning and Governance Review as it looks towards the future.

The sport, which has enjoyed success on the international stage and recently risen in the world rankings to reach the top 20, announced its intention to review its processes this weekend.

In an open letter to its members shared via social media, the Gibraltar Netball Committee described the recent Annual General Meeting as a “constructive and forward-looking discussion”.

It further added that “building on the momentum of NWYC25, Gibraltar Netball is now entering a period of strategic planning and governance review that will guide our direction for the next four years”.

The review will focus on three areas:

Governance structures – ensuring clarity, transparency, and alignment with best practice.

Operational practices – evaluating current processes and identifying areas for strengthening or modernisation.

Strategic alignment – ensuring all activity supports the long-term development of the association.

The committee will oversee the work in communication with workgroup leads and will advise members of any updates or changes as they are agreed. Its aim is to ensure Gibraltar Netball continues to move forward confidently, sustainably, and with a clear strategic direction.

The sport, which has established a solid pathway from grassroots to senior level, has added numerous layers to the development of players, both on and off the court. It is considered the second-largest sport in terms of membership on the Rock, behind only football.

Primarily played by female athletes of all ages, netball has also expanded in recent years to attract male participation, reflecting a similar trend at global level.

Now on the fringes of the elite division in European netball, the sport has experienced a transitional period at the highest level, with a number of established players retiring from international competition and younger players stepping up to take their place.

The association’s pathway programme has helped make that transition partly seamless, with players passing on their experience through its policy of providing coaching to younger and developing players. This allows knowledge and experience gained in the game to be passed on to future generations.

The latest review should see the association take a further step towards building for the future. Its ambition to one day have players competing at a professional level remains firmly in its sights, while it also seeks to maintain the momentum of its grassroots development without losing its identity as a “family-type” community.