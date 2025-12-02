Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Dec, 2025

Sports

Netball - More C Award umpires

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd December 2025

Whilst many local sports continue to struggle finding officials for their sport, netball continues growing their numbers as their pathway towards developing its members across the many sectors of the sport towards international level continues to be met with enthusiasm from within its ranks.
Gibraltar Netball Association this past week saw a new group of Umpires complete the C award course last weekend. The candiates were:
Amabel Carruthers, Chelsea Thorne Gonzalez, Emily Howe, Emma Everard, Khyanna Benteolo Lopez, Kylie Pratts, Martha O’Shaughnessy, Valentina Oriol Holiday, Yanira Baglietto, Federica Holliday and Sienna Morello
Nadine Pardo Zammit, who heads the course on the Rock, herself an international umpire welcomed their achievement . “We wish them all the best as they embark on their netball umpire pathway! Who know this might be the start of an international career for anyone one of them!”
The sport, as was seen during the Netball World Youth Cup, when officials and commentators spoke openly against some sectors of the crowd having jeered officials, this putting a quick stop to their actions, has a reputation for players being educated from an early age not to speak back at officials. With the sport promoting “praise” rather than jeers as part of its ethos. This has seen the sport considered among one of the most disciplined in the team sports communities and allowing for the development of its official’s community.
This contrasting widely with other sports such as football where the continued problems faced by referees, even in small leagues such as Gibraltar, has seen interest in taking up the role of referees wane dramatically.
The abuse received by officials detracting from recruiting new blood as the sport continues to grow, but the number of local referees continues to fall. Similar problems have been faced in other sports such as hockey. In recent years, basketball also having experienced some concerns over players behaviour towards officials, which have led to disciplinary action against players, although the latter not as wide spread as seen in sports such as football.

