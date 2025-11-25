Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Nov, 2025

New Year’s classical concert returns to John Mackintosh Hall

By Chronicle Staff
25th November 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the return of the New Year’s Classical Concert, with two performances by the Strait Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Miguel Monge, at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Sunday January 4 2026.

The first performance, an orchestral concert for children, will begin at 4pm, followed by the main evening concert for adults at 7pm.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “I hope families take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to introduce their children to classical music. These events are a great way of seeing in the New Year and extending the Christmas spirit into January.”

Tickets for the orchestral concert for children are free of charge for children under the age of 12 and their families. These complimentary tickets may be collected at the City Hall reception from Wednesday November 26 between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

Tickets are limited to six per person, and children’s ID cards must be presented when collecting.

Tickets for the evening performance, priced at £15, will also go on sale from Wednesday November 26 and can be purchased online at www.buytickets.gi.

