Wed 21st Jan, 2026

Sports

Nico Bado awarded place in Winmau World Masters Qualifier

By Stephen Ignacio
21st January 2026

The Junior Darts Corporation, who organise and run the world championships held in Gibraltar have this past week revealed that the "Professional Darts Corporation has confirmed that the Junior Darts Corporation has been allocated four qualification places again this year for the Winmau World Masters Qualifier, which will take place in Milton Keynes on Wednesday 28th January."
Among the four sports awarded, and based on JDC Advanced Tour players ranking and age ability to play in a PDC event is Gibraltar darts talent Nico Bado.
He joins Archie Self, Mason Teese and Taylor Mcguckian.
"This represents an outstanding opportunity for each player to compete on a major stage and continue their development within the professional pathway," said JDC. "The Junior Darts Corporation would like to congratulate all four players on their selection and wish them every success in Milton Keynes."

