Owner of Murga Bar loses court challenge over termination of lease
The Supreme Court has dismissed a constitutional challenge by the owner of the Murga Bar in the Victoria Stadium, which had questioned the decision to terminate its lease against the backdrop of plans to redevelop the site into new facilities for the Gibraltar FA. The termination certificate was issued last year by the Governor on...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here