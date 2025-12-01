Paz’s substitutions keep St Joseph at the top of the table after giving away a penalty

College 1975 1–5 St Joseph’s

It was one-way traffic from the start. A cold, humid, grey Sunday sky greeted both sides as College 1975 faced St Joseph’s.

There was little doubt as to who would dominate possession. St Joseph’s, looking to retake top spot in the league, were far superior to their opponents. College 1975 arrived with the bus parked in their own half, only venturing forward when goalkeeper Valadez pumped the ball upfield in hopes of a quick counter.

In the 17th minute, College 1975 had their first real attempt at goal — a free kick delivery that nearly surprised Banda.

On 20 minutes St Joseph’s had the ball in the net, but a foul on the goalkeeper just before it crossed the line cancelled out what could have been their opening goal.

By the 25th minute Jolley saw his shot pushed by Valadez onto the crossbar in what was the clearest chance so far.

Just two minutes later Forján found the net, flicking the ball with a header to the far post and away from Valadez — St Joseph’s finally breaking the deadlock.

Forced to search for a route forward, College 1975 “moved the bus,” risking gaps that gave their opponents clearer routes to goal. Their occasional forays forward quickly faded, and they were soon packing the back once again as they rebuilt the defensive wall around their penalty area.

St Joseph’s started the second half exactly as they had finished the first, but were denied by Valadez in the opening seven minutes.

With 52 minutes played, St Joseph’s failure to score a second produced a shock moment: College 1975, in only their second real attempt at goal, were awarded a penalty. An arm raised to protect a player from being struck in the head resulted in a naïvely conceded handball. College 1975 equalised at 1–1.

Confidence grew within the College 1975 ranks as they created more play and challenged St Joseph’s for a breakthrough.

St Joseph’s regained the lead in the 64th minute under some controversy, with claims of offside after a quick two-on-two break ended with a ball squared across the area and tapped in after Valadez had been rounded. College 1975 were caught on the back foot and left themselves exposed.

Having made more offensive changes after their equaliser, College 1975 were now forced to chase the game again.

A further defensive error in the 70th minute — seeking an offside call instead of challenging for the ball — allowed St Joseph’s to score their third.

A minute later St Joseph’s gave away a free kick on the very edge of the penalty box after another handball. The effort was smashed just over the crossbar.

The mostly empty stands then saw Lincoln Red Imps players arriving to watch as they waited for their own match later in the evening.

College 1975 forced a great save from Banda after a surprise attempt in the 75th minute.

With 81 minutes played, Peña García confidently met a floated ball to the far post to score St Joseph’s fourth. College 1975 again appealed for offside, but the run had been perfectly timed, coming from behind a static defender.

College 1975 did get their offside decision just a minute later as St Joseph’s put the ball in the net once more.

Things went from bad to worse for College 1975 when Peña García was trampled to the ground.

St Joseph’s added their fifth through Marco Rosa in the 89th minute — the fourth goal scored by a substitute. The changes made by Adam Paz turned what had briefly looked like a College 1975 comeback into a commanding victory, returning St Joseph’s to pole position in the league.

A clear signal of intent to Lincoln Red Imps, who watched on as they prepared for their own match.

ABRAHAM PAZ TO DEPART ST JOSEPH’S FC

in a statement this weekend St Joseph’s FC confirmed that First Team Manager Abraham Paz will be leaving the club to take up the position of Head Coach at Antequera CF.

"Since joining the Saints in June 2022, Abraham has played a significant role in the continued growth and progression of the club. During his tenure, he oversaw 100 matches after today, recording 72 wins. Under his leadership, the team consistently demonstrated strong performances, tactical discipline, and a clear identity on the pitch.

"The Board wishes to place on record its appreciation for Abraham’s professionalism, commitment, and the high standards he brought to St Joseph’s FC. His contribution has been evident not only in results, but in the development of the playing squad and the culture fostered within the first-team environment.

"Chairman, board representatives and senior staff have held constructive discussions with Abraham in recent days, and while we are naturally disappointed to see him depart, we understand his desire to take on this new opportunity in Spain. "He leaves with the full respect and gratitude of everyone associated with St Joseph’s FC.

"The club will now begin the process of identifying and appointing a new First Team Manager. An update will be provided in due course.

"We can confirm Eloy Bolaños Luna will take over on an interim basis until a new manager is appointed, upon confirmation of a new manager Eloy will also leave St Joseph’s to join up with Abraham at Antequera CF.

We thank Abraham his service and wish him every success in his new role at Antequera CF."