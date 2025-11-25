Poetry on the fringe

‘Poetas al Marjen’ does not mean marginalised poets. It was a poetry event held at the Rock Hotel on the same day as the Literary festival held a poetry panel. The evening was billed as poetry cabaret and was the brainchild of Rebecca Calderon. It would feature Jonathan Teuma, Jackie Anderson, Rebecca Calderon, James Ablitt, ( billed as James the Heartist ) and Adrian Pisarello on guitar and vocal.

The Rock’s events lounge was dimmed and candles were lit atop wine bottles. Tables were arranged in taverna style and were all sold out. Finger food and wine flowed with poetry. Jonathan Teuma was compere with his aimable wrestling promoter style announcements and throwing in clever Haikus from his book at random intervals. Racy, witty and funny in the best Yanito tradition, he would delight us throughout the evening with his unique poetry slam performances.

Jackie Anderson well known as one of our best writers, was first on and she read from some of her fascinating poetry which we had not heard till then. Clear diction, poise and good words peppered her flawless performance, which left no one in any doubt that this lady overflows with poetry. She started with ‘Yanito woman’ followed by ‘Growing Old’ - a well observed life poem which was profound and witty in equal measure. Love poetry followed, going back to her youth, ‘The Awakening’, ‘Mid- Summer Love’ and ‘Love across the Miles’ were a delight to hear, as was ‘My last Photograph’ which she described as a witty ditty but was much more, and to end a commanding performance, ‘A Lover’s Wish.’ I wished that I had heard them before and I told her so afterwards.

Kailash Noguera who has been quiet for some time, was announced as a surprise guest and he recited two short poems from memory and got a warm ‘welcome back’ round of applause. Next up came our host Rebecca Calderon with her ‘Box in the Hall’ poem about death, one of two such, the other being ‘St. Theresa’s at Three’ which she would perform to music later. This was not morose sad poetry, on the contrary, she elevates the subject with charm and wit. She had earlier chatted to me about putting on this event without wishing to ruffle any feathers “This is a fringe event alternatively held in the evening because we are a Mediterranean people who socialize after 6pm” as ever she has a point and a reputation to live up to and that’s why she is loved.

James the Heartist then came on with his hand drum and invited us to sing before inviting us on a journey to Brazil. His epic experience with a shaman and substances to find himself, came at a cost, but spurred him to write magical poetry about it. He recites from memory and does it with spellbinding beauty. Producing magical rhyming phrases seemingly out of thin air. His first intervention already leaving us with a memory to ponder upon well after the soiree had ended. He is almost spiritual and I daresay equally rewarding.

James runs an open mic event at MAG on third Thursday of every month. ’Native Tongues’ encourages new poetry and regularly features Jonathan Teuma as well as other poets and newcomers. In his second intervention James recited a poetic conversation with his artist friend Aaron Soleci. This from a new project to be called ‘A beautiful Mind’ and this profound piece left us wanting to hear more and again, thinking beyond his words. Magical.

Jonathan came on next for his own spot and launched into one of his true Yanito stories, albeit dressed up as slam poem with upbeat music background and ‘rappero’ meters, which are his forte.

The story was about a family trip to Segovia to eat ‘cochinillo’, the mishaps along the way and results, and using all his comedic armoury, he extracted every ounce of mirth and exaggeration out of the sketch. He is a true master of rhyme and meter, adding much to his performance which is always from memory. He followed up with ’Rimas Amargas’ a piece which he credited to Alfonso Camin. It was a message to the oppressed-very well adapted to his unique style. A powerful performance which was upstaged by ‘La Caleta’ a strong and funny protest about the proposed East side reclamation. ‘Chapeau, oreja y rabo’!

For the finale Rebecca Calderon came back on, joined by Adrian Pisarello on guitar and she tore into ‘Oh Tony,’ a satirical poem/tune probing into and sending up the principal auditor’s report. We live in a free country and we deserve to have a folk heroine like Rebecca, such a witty and funny one is the cream on top of her poetry cake. Sounding a bit like launching into a sea shanty, she then went into ‘St Theresa’s at Three’ her second funny poem about death and specifically our funerals. She had everyone in stitches and we have to see more collaborations with Adrian, who she describes as a cross between a punk and Camaron!

Adrian Pisarello played his own set, starting with a philosophical short poem tugging at Irish roots. ’Songs of Drink and Demise.’ His second offering was ‘Drink myself sober tonight’ attacking his guitar with furious rhythm as is his forte, we could have been in an Irish pub for a glorious moment or two. ’Where is the man I once was?’ followed on and seamlessly led into his most famous song ‘Libertad.’ A furious protest song which wrapped up in high spirits, an evening of poetry cabaret on the fringes of excellence and on the margins of local art. Words on a canvas painted with bold brush strokes and true colours. Well done all the artists involved and the ever faithful poetry loving audience too.