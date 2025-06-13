Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Jun, 2025

Putting names to faces

By Guest Contributor
13th June 2025

Joe Gingell, who has been collecting evacuation memorabilia for many years, is working on a virtual evacuation data bank for posterity. One of the main tasks for his data bank is the gathering of the names of the evacuees in his collection of photos.

During the next few months, the Gibraltar Chronicle will be publishing photos of evacuees with the aim of assisting in putting as many names as possible to the evacuees in photos.

Readers are asked to have a close look at the photos and, if they can identify any of their loved ones in the photos, to please contact Joe Gingell by email:joegingell@gibtelecom.net quoting the reference number of the photos and the number with the name of the identified evacuee that appears in the photo with a question mark.

Readers, who may so wish, can have the photos sent by email by Joe Gingell, so that they can have a closer look at the photos on their PCs or laptops to help in identifying names.

