Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Quiet weekend in Cadiz League for GABBA teams

By Guest Contributor
3rd March 2026

Only two matches played by GABBA teams in the Cadiz League last weekend threw up diametrically opposed results with a big win for the Under 16’s “in exile” in La Linea, and a big defeat for the Under 14’s in Conil.

UNDER 16 (Cadets) GABBA 87 (Jake Canepa 19, Youssef Laghrich 13, Ben Lejeune 13) - UB Jerez 42 [23-6; 21-14; 27-9; 16-13].

UNDER 14 (Infantil) Conil 67 - GABBA 33 (Kristian Mifsud 17) [20-6; 11-13; 24-4; 12-10]
——————————
The Cadet Girls (Under 16) were beaten to first place in Group A on the head-to-head by Adesa, and will play Xerez (third in Group B) in the Quarter-finals, the first leg of which is on Saturday at 12:00 in the Palacio de Deportes de Chapin, in Jerez.

Meanwhile, the Junior Men (Under 18) play San Felipe Neri, from Cadiz, on Sunday at 10:00 am in TSH. A win will earn them a quarter-final place as Group 3 winners. They can even afford a defeat by less than 7 points to win on the head-to-head, providing they can beat CBA in Algeciras in their last group match the following week. Clearly a case of “a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush”.

GABBA CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

GABBA will celebrate International Women’s Day on Friday with a number of activities with the accent on fun and enjoyment, with surprises galore, from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm in the TSH. Participants are asked to wear pink or purple.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Treaty - Prize v Price 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

CM outlines new policing resources and equipment for treaty rollout 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

Notifying Spain over residency permits offers ‘additional layer of protection’

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Brexit

Govt rejects media claims treaty would mean Spanish ‘patrols’ on Rock 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

Concordat will set out Gibraltar exit safeguards alongside UK/EU treaty

Tue 3rd Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Team BikeZoo took on their fifth edition of the Algarve Bike Challenge

3rd March 2026

Sports
Hindu Community and Gibraltar Cricket joined force

3rd March 2026

Sports
Bruce makes it into ICC Europe U23 men XI squad

3rd March 2026

Sports
Gibraltar make changes to squad prior to debut in qualifiers

2nd March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026