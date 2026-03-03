Quiet weekend in Cadiz League for GABBA teams

Only two matches played by GABBA teams in the Cadiz League last weekend threw up diametrically opposed results with a big win for the Under 16’s “in exile” in La Linea, and a big defeat for the Under 14’s in Conil.

UNDER 16 (Cadets) GABBA 87 (Jake Canepa 19, Youssef Laghrich 13, Ben Lejeune 13) - UB Jerez 42 [23-6; 21-14; 27-9; 16-13].

UNDER 14 (Infantil) Conil 67 - GABBA 33 (Kristian Mifsud 17) [20-6; 11-13; 24-4; 12-10]

The Cadet Girls (Under 16) were beaten to first place in Group A on the head-to-head by Adesa, and will play Xerez (third in Group B) in the Quarter-finals, the first leg of which is on Saturday at 12:00 in the Palacio de Deportes de Chapin, in Jerez.

Meanwhile, the Junior Men (Under 18) play San Felipe Neri, from Cadiz, on Sunday at 10:00 am in TSH. A win will earn them a quarter-final place as Group 3 winners. They can even afford a defeat by less than 7 points to win on the head-to-head, providing they can beat CBA in Algeciras in their last group match the following week. Clearly a case of “a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush”.

GABBA CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

GABBA will celebrate International Women’s Day on Friday with a number of activities with the accent on fun and enjoyment, with surprises galore, from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm in the TSH. Participants are asked to wear pink or purple.