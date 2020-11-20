Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Quietly, the Christmas lights switch on

Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
20th November 2020

In a small and quiet event, John Bossino from St Martin’s School pressed the big button switching on the Christmas lights stretching the length of Main Street.

This year’s switching on of the Christmas lights was heavily scaled back, with just the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, young John and his family, Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO Seamus Byrne, and a handful of press in attendance.

Standing by the Piazza in a relatively empty Main Street, John switched on the lights to cheers and applause, with some passers-by stopping to watch the display.

John was joined by his dad and GSD MP Damon Bossino, his mum Rosa, and two siblings, who then moved on to switch on the lights of the large Christmas tree on display in John Mackintosh Square.

The event served as a stark reminder of how much Covid-19 has changed the way people can gather and host events.

Last year’s Festival of Lights saw a packed Casemates Square, with crowds donning Santa hats, firmly marking the beginning of the Christmas season.

In recent years the Festival of Lights, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, has seen live video presentations, dance and choir performances and the opening of Santa’s Grotto.

But to curb the spread of Covid-19, there was no Santa, no performances, and no video display.

Instead a video ‘The Spirit of Christmas’, featuring a pre-recorded performance was broadcast on GBC and on the GCS Facebook page.

“It felt very lonely here,” Dr Cortes told the Chronicle after the switch on.

He added the event felt “strange” but stressed the need for these precautions and the importance of adhering to public health guidance.

“It is important that we keep on doing these things in a different kind of way because, next year, we will be back in strength,” he said.

“I am very confident the community will be there. We are working very hard to keep culture alive. It’s sad, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Most Read

Local News

Third death linked to Covid-19 confirmed in Gibraltar

Thu 19th Nov, 2020

Local News

Opposition parties and Govt clash over Midtown Park lawn

Thu 19th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Booze and no mask ends in early morning Main Street arrest

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Covid grounds new helicopter service

20th November 2020

Local News
Seminar explores re-think of Gib tourism product

20th November 2020

Local News
Report highlights need for ‘joined-up approach’ in mental healthcare

20th November 2020

Local News
Police officers receive Long Standing and Good Conduct Medals

20th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020