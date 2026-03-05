Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Red Hot Futsal Premier league top of the table

By Stephen Ignacio
5th March 2026

The Futsal Premier League has seen some interesting shake-ups in recent weeks, with Popay Lek providing the biggest changes at the top of the table.

In one of the tightest matches seen in recent weeks, Popay Lek ended Europa’s unbeaten run with a narrow 4–3 victory.

This result temporarily displaced Europa from the top of the table, although they were able to regain their position after last weekend’s matches.

The league has also seen the top four open a gap over the rest of the table, with Bavaria, in fourth place, now ten points clear of their closest rivals, Inter Gibraltar.

A resounding 9–1 victory by Bavaria last weekend against Inter Gibraltar secured them three crucial points and ensured the latter could not close the gap further.

Popay Lek also continued their winning streak with a 4–1 victory against Zoca Bastion, whilst Europa bounced back from their recent defeat with a resounding 11–1 scoreline against a struggling Saxon side.

Hercules, who have yet to record a win this season, suffered a 7–1 defeat at the hands of Argus High Flyers. Hercules have now conceded 126 goals in 15 matches played, scoring just 32.

At the top of the table, Europa now sit just one point ahead of Lynx, with Popay Lek immediately behind by the same margin.

With Popay Lek due to play Bavaria this weekend, Europa resting, and Lynx facing a struggling Hercules side, further changes at the top appear likely.

Bavaria, who last played Popay Lek in a 5–1 defeat, will be hoping to turn things around and close the gap on the top three as teams enter the final stretch before the play-offs.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Treaty - Prize v Price 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

‘UK wins, Spain loses’ - Feijoo

Wed 4th Mar, 2026

Brexit

CM outlines new policing resources and equipment for treaty rollout 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

Notifying Spain over residency permits offers ‘additional layer of protection’

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Brexit

Concordat will set out Gibraltar exit safeguards alongside UK/EU treaty

Tue 3rd Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph go top of the table with 7-0 win

3rd March 2026

Sports
Steep learning curve for Gibraltar in defeat at hands of Kosovo

3rd March 2026

Sports
Team BikeZoo took on their fifth edition of the Algarve Bike Challenge

3rd March 2026

Sports
Hindu Community and Gibraltar Cricket joined force

3rd March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026