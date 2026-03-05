Red Hot Futsal Premier league top of the table

The Futsal Premier League has seen some interesting shake-ups in recent weeks, with Popay Lek providing the biggest changes at the top of the table.

In one of the tightest matches seen in recent weeks, Popay Lek ended Europa’s unbeaten run with a narrow 4–3 victory.

This result temporarily displaced Europa from the top of the table, although they were able to regain their position after last weekend’s matches.

The league has also seen the top four open a gap over the rest of the table, with Bavaria, in fourth place, now ten points clear of their closest rivals, Inter Gibraltar.

A resounding 9–1 victory by Bavaria last weekend against Inter Gibraltar secured them three crucial points and ensured the latter could not close the gap further.

Popay Lek also continued their winning streak with a 4–1 victory against Zoca Bastion, whilst Europa bounced back from their recent defeat with a resounding 11–1 scoreline against a struggling Saxon side.

Hercules, who have yet to record a win this season, suffered a 7–1 defeat at the hands of Argus High Flyers. Hercules have now conceded 126 goals in 15 matches played, scoring just 32.

At the top of the table, Europa now sit just one point ahead of Lynx, with Popay Lek immediately behind by the same margin.

With Popay Lek due to play Bavaria this weekend, Europa resting, and Lynx facing a struggling Hercules side, further changes at the top appear likely.

Bavaria, who last played Popay Lek in a 5–1 defeat, will be hoping to turn things around and close the gap on the top three as teams enter the final stretch before the play-offs.