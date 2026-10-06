Reduction in HPV vaccine uptake ‘worrying’, Director of Public Health says

The reduction in uptake of the HPV vaccine is “worrying”, the Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter has said, pointing that uptake is aimed at 90% under World Health Organisation guidelines.

By contrast the uptake in Gibraltar last year was 63%.

The HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine prevents cervical cancer in women and genital cancers in men, and in countries where the vaccine had been administered earlier than in Gibraltar, like Australia where they are seeing “almost no” cases of cervical cancer in the age groups which have been vaccinated.

Dr Carter said the number of students being vaccinated for HPV was reducing annually and encouraged parents to consider uptake even if they had missed the vaccine previously.

The HPV vaccine is offered to boys and girls in school Year 8, aged approximately 12 to 13 years, and those who are older can still take up the vaccine.

Dr Carter said the HPV used to be offered in three doses and is now in one vaccine, and encouraged parents to give consent to prevent cancer.

“I would love to see cervical cancer eliminated in my lifetime,” she said.

The vaccination programme began on October 2 in Gibraltar’s comprehensive schools, with Health Visitors attending Westside and Bayside Schools to commence vaccinations.

HPV is a very common virus and while most HPV infections cause no symptoms and clear naturally, some types can cause cancers, including cancers of the cervix, anus, genital areas and head and neck, as well as genital warts.

Vaccinating at an early age is most effective as this provides protection before young people are likely to come into contact with the virus.

The HPV vaccine prevents cervical cancer because it targets the high-risk HPV strains responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases. This makes HPV vaccination an important opportunity to protect future generations and work towards the elimination of cervical cancer altogether.

The HPV vaccine has been used worldwide for many years and has a strong safety record. The impact of HPV vaccination has been demonstrated in countries with high vaccination uptake. In some countries the number of genital wart diagnoses among young people fell by more than 90% following the introduction of the national HPV vaccination programme.

Members of the public under 25 years old who have missed their HPV vaccination when previously eligible may still be able to receive the vaccination, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria.

Anyone who has missed their vaccination during the school vaccination programme is encouraged to call 20003351 or contact the CHC on 20007962 to book an appointment.

For further information about the HPV vaccine, including eligibility, benefits and possible side effects, please visit the Gibraltar Health Authority – HPV Vaccine information page.