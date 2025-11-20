Refurbishment works progressing at Europa Point

Staff from the Department of the Environment have been carrying out refurbishment works at Europa Point, with repairs and repainting across the area.

The works include treating and repainting metal railings, which are prone to corrosion from salt spray at the exposed site, as well as wooden railings and other features. The interpretation centre at Harding’s Battery has also been refreshed.

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes said, “It is important that we maintain our sites, for the enjoyment of local users as well as tourists, and I am proud of the staff of the Department who are committed to organising and carrying out this work”.