Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Refurbishment works progressing at Europa Point

By Chronicle Staff
20th November 2025

Staff from the Department of the Environment have been carrying out refurbishment works at Europa Point, with repairs and repainting across the area.

The works include treating and repainting metal railings, which are prone to corrosion from salt spray at the exposed site, as well as wooden railings and other features. The interpretation centre at Harding’s Battery has also been refreshed.

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes said, “It is important that we maintain our sites, for the enjoyment of local users as well as tourists, and I am proud of the staff of the Department who are committed to organising and carrying out this work”.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Sports

Gibraltar match against Georgia ends with eight red cards

Tue 18th Nov, 2025

Local News

Donald Trump Jr in overland visit to Gibraltar for meetings

Sat 15th Nov, 2025

Local News

Rucksack challenge highlights ‘burdens’ carried by men in Gibraltar

Wed 19th Nov, 2025

Local News

Tovey Cottage plans outline nature-focused visitor centre on the Upper Rock

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Nautilus team meets environmental activist Olivia Mandle in Plymouth

20th November 2025

Local News
‘Dignity, safety, and accessibility it deserves’ at heart of Cemetery Road changes

20th November 2025

Local News
Military training exercise

19th November 2025

Local News
UK CBRN team delivers command training to Gibraltar emergency services

19th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025