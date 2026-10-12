RGP hosts Law Enforcement Proliferation Financing

The Royal Gibraltar Police Economic Crime Unit, in collaboration with Sanctions SOS, hosted a Law Enforcement Proliferation Financing workshop.

The workshop was attended by representatives of the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs, Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit, and the Government of Gibraltar's Office of Criminal Prosecutions and Litigation.

The workshop provided an opportunity for participants to share knowledge, experiences and best practices, while developing a stronger understanding of the financial networks, transactions and indicators that may be associated with proliferation financing.

The workshop also highlighted the value of continuous professional development, ensuring that personnel have access to current knowledge, practical tools and opportunities to learn from colleagues and counterparts working in related areas.

The RGP said this also represented a further step towards strengthening a collaborative approach to proliferation-finance risks and supporting closer cooperation between relevant agencies and partners.

"Gibraltar remains firmly committed to maintaining a robust and effective framework to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing,” Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham said.

"As we prepare for the forthcoming MONEYVAL evaluation, our focus must remain not only on the strength of our legislation, but also on ensuring that it is effectively implemented in practice Training initiatives such as this are an important part of that work.”

“They strengthen the knowledge and capabilities of our law enforcement agencies, encourage cooperation and help ensure that Gibraltar remains equipped to respond to evolving international threats.”

"I would like to thank all those involved for their continued dedication and professionalism.”

"Their work is essential to safeguarding Gibraltar's reputation and maintaining the high standards expected of us internationally."