Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Oct, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officers awarded teaching qualifications after University course

By Chronicle Staff
7th October 2026

A number of Royal Gibraltar Police officers have been awarded Level 4 Certificates in Education and Training after completing a 14-week course at the University of Gibraltar. 

Inspector Garratt, Police Sergeants Anderson, Davidson, Figueras, Looseley and Trinidad, and Police Constables Bentley, Bourke, Celecia, Cowles, Danino, Farnden, Joaquin and Rodriguez were presented with their certificates during a ceremony at the University on Wednesday afternoon. 

Two officers from HM Customs Gibraltar also completed the course alongside the RGP officers. 

The course ran alongside the officers’ work schedules and was designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to become effective tutors and trainers. 

It covered areas including assessing and meeting learners’ needs, preparing teaching plans, using different teaching techniques, assessing progress and providing feedback. 

The officers are already qualified instructors in a range of policing disciplines, including Public Order, General Policing, Personal and Public Safety and Firearms Training, and carry out those roles alongside their primary policing duties. 

Completing the teaching qualification is one of several mandatory requirements for RGP officers who teach specialist subjects for which the force holds a College of Policing training licence. 

As part of the accreditation process, the officers underwent two formal observations of their tutoring, completed a written assessment and submitted a 2,000-word essay. 

Most Read

Local News

Reduction in HPV vaccine uptake ‘worrying’, Director of Public Health says

Tue 6th Oct, 2026

Local News

Man accused of ‘vicious assault’ on sleeping couple

Tue 6th Oct, 2026

Local News

Runway to close for international car event on Saturday

Fri 2nd Oct, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Tourist Trap

Tue 6th Oct, 2026

Local News

RGP priorities shift as Gib enters new policing environment

Wed 7th Oct, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th October 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Heritage Ministry launches educational history video series

7th October 2026

Local News
Westside reclamation to cost £59m

7th October 2026

Local News
Young and old share experiences

7th October 2026

Local News
RGP priorities shift as Gib enters new policing environment

7th October 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026