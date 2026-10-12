Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Oct, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP Officers qualify as Specialist Licensed Search Officers

By Chronicle Staff
12th October 2026

Some 15 officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police, and two officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police, have qualified as Licensed Search Officers (LSOs).

The officers successfully completed a course hosted by the RGP and delivered by instructors from the United Kingdom’s Police National Search Centre (PNSC).

The PNSC is a joint police and military unit authorised by the National Police Chiefs Council as the sole provider of training in counter-terrorism, crime and missing person search techniques.

The RGP said Licensed Search Officers play a vital role in protecting the public, working as part of trained search teams under the direction of a Police Search Adviser (PolSA), in three categories of deployment, namely, counter-terrorism, crime and missing person searches.

Teams carry out systematic, intelligence-led searches of venues, premises, vehicles, routes and open areas, in support of major events, planned operations and incidents.

Throughout the week, officers received classroom instruction in methods of attack, learning to recognise potential threats and indicators, as well as in-depth training in search procedures, health and safety and responses to discovering suspicious items.

Classroom learning was reinforced through daily practical exercise scenarios, with the course culminating in two written examinations covering Methods of Attack and Search Procedures and requiring an 80% pass mark, together with two final assessed practicals where officers were required to demonstrate their ability to plan, conduct and record a search to the required standard under assessment conditions.

Commissioner of Police Owain Richards presented those who successfully completed the course with their certificates and accreditation.

“This is a demanding course with no shortcuts and high pass marks required for all assessments in order for students to receive their accreditation, and rightly so,” RGP Superintendent Paul Chipolina, Head of Operations and Strategic Lead for Specialist Capabilities said.

“Whenever we deploy Police specialist search teams operationally, which in Gibraltar occurs frequently throughout the year, teams must perform to high standards and provide Police Commanders, our partners, and the wider community, with the confidence that their work is conducted diligently and methodically.”

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Bayside construction site fire extinguished, no injuries reported

Wed 23rd Sep, 2026

Local News

6,000 appointments annually and 20 new referrals a month at Cancer Relief

Mon 12th Oct, 2026

Local News

Runway to close for international car event on Saturday

Fri 2nd Oct, 2026

Brexit

Gibraltar seeks solution after residents wrongly registered on EES 

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th October 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Airport firefighters complete specialist training 

12th October 2026

Local News
RGP hosts Law Enforcement Proliferation Financing

12th October 2026

Local News
Local man arrested for drugs offences

12th October 2026

Local News
Gibraltar Training Centre holds Painter of the Year Competition 2026

12th October 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026