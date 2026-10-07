RGP priorities shift as Gib enters new policing environment

Policing is facing a time of transition following the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar and will recalibrate its priorities include a renewed focus on potentially heightened vulnerabilities arising from organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism, the Chairman of the Gibraltar Policing Authority (GPA) detailed in the latest annual policing plan.

The 16-page annual policing plan for 2026 to 2027 outlined priorities for the next year as well as the changing policing landscape since the treaty, which will “inevitably give rise to multiple challenges”, GPA Chairman Peter Montegriffo said in his foreword.

“In an ever more complex world, (especially as it impacts Gibraltar in the new Treaty arrangements), there is no doubt we face increasing threats,” Mr Montegriffo said.

“Next year we move into a new planning cycle for policing. This represents a very timely opportunity to recalibrate policing priorities.”

“This will involve recasting some of the questions we put to the public in our Annual Survey when it is published this autumn.”

“Our commitment and preparedness to keep Gibraltar safe will need to include a renewed focus on potentially heightened vulnerabilities arising from organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism.”

Mr Montegriffo detailed how following the provisional implementation of the treaty Gibraltar has entered a phase of transition.

He added that new CCTV and facial recognition technology will provide reassurance that safety and well-being are maintained in a proportionate and effective manner.

“The implementation of the EU Treaty, and the period thereafter, have been exceptionally well policed, and the Community has demonstrated strong support for our law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“Whilst there are bound to be teething issues, the early signs are of very positive management of our new environment.”

“We are acutely aware of the public's interest in protecting the integrity and effectiveness of law enforcement.”

“We will encourage full, timely and appropriate communication to the public at large, including any threats which may emerge.”

To meet these needs the RGP budget has increased by around 30% to £22.9m and greater capital expenditure has also become available to ensure the RGP has the required physical assets to deal with the treaty obligations.

This has also meant that the number of police officers and support staff will also grow.

Mr Montegriffo said much of the GPA’s work continues to focus on the ongoing exercise of police governance reform and improving the framework for holding the RGP to account.

On both these fronts, he said, there has been considerable advancement including a Steering Committee which has worked up detailed proposals for changes to police governance.

“I am hopeful that firm proposals will emerge in the next few months,” he said.

“These should represent a significant transformation, improvement and modernisation of police governance for our community.”

“They will need to take account of the McGrail Inquiry recommendations and bring Gibraltar into the 21st century in this area.”

Mr Montegriffo said the GPA has “witnessed significant changes within the RGP itself” and it has been evident to the GPA “that there has been tangible improvement across many fronts of the RGP.”

“This is in no small measure due to the invigorated leadership of the Commissioner and the Command Team,” he said.

“This is complemented by the work of all dedicated officers and staff during what has been a particularly challenging period.”

He added that although there is still much to improve on, there is a “strengthened foundation and broad alignment of views which augurs well for the period ahead.”

Commissioner Owain Richards added that the RGP has sharpened its focus on the outcomes that matter most to the public, placing greater emphasis on measuring the impact of its work rather than simply the activity that officers undertake.

He said implementation of the UK/EU Treaty, alongside changing patterns of criminality, emerging technologies, and increasingly complex demands, requires the RGP to “remain agile, forward-looking, and prepared”.

For Mr Richards, the policing plan has been designed to ensure that the RGP’s priorities reflect both current and emerging risks while maintaining focus on those issues that most affect the daily lives of the local community.

The policing plan was split into priorities, with the first priority for the RGP is “a safer Gibraltar” with plans to reduce high harm crime, increasing detection rates across all crimes and increase the percentage of local residents who report feeling safe in Gibraltar.

Another priority is for the RGP is to work with the community including reducing the number of road traffic collisions, increasing victim satisfaction rates and reducing the number of anti-social behaviour related crimes.

Another aim is to safeguard vulnerable people, which includes tackling the harm caused by domestic abuse and reducing violence against women and girls.

The RGP also aims to reduce the time taken from a crime being reported to the suspect being charged, as well as increase detection rates for domestic abuse offences and reduce the number of child victims of online-enabled crime.

Further priorities include reducing the harm caused by drugs, reducing financial and acquisitive crime, and transforming and developing the RGP’s service.