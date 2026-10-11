Robert Patterson sisters take youth triathlon

The Roberts Patterson sisters were among the highlights of this year’s Gibraltar Triathlon Association Open.

The event, held on Sunday morning in the area of Coaling Island, featured three different categories.

The junior category kicked off with a duathlon, in which youngsters competed in a run-cycle-run circuit, before attention turned to the youth event.

This saw the age group compete in a full triathlon, comprising a short swim, followed by four laps of the Peter Isola Promenade on the bike and a further running lap.

Although sisters Olivia and Sophie Roberts Patterson had been among the favourites, the two young athletes were trailing after the swimming stage.

However, impressive cycling efforts saw Olivia first, followed by Sophie, overtake the leader. Olivia maintained her momentum through the running lap to cross the finish line ahead of her sister Sophie.

The event concluded with an adult relay, bringing together some of Gibraltar’s top athletes, cyclists and triathletes to compete.

Full report later this week.