Mon 28th Oct, 2024

Royal Gibraltar Regiment Army cadets in Manchester for annual camp

By Chronicle Staff
28th October 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment Army Cadet Force (RGACF) has deployed 24 members to the Holcombe Moor Training Camp in Manchester for their annual cadet camp.

A statement from the Force said it is an exciting opportunity for personal growth, skills development, and camaraderie.

“The trip promises adventure, teamwork, and plenty of new challenges as the cadets between the ages 12 to 17, get ready for a packed training programme filled with outdoor activities, skill-building sessions, and field exercises in the English countryside.”

Located in Greater Manchester’s rugged hills, Holcombe Moor Training Camp is the perfect setting for cadets to take on new skills. During the camp, they’ll have the chance to practice their navigational skills, military fieldcraft, live firing, low level section tactics, and first aid.

The cadets will also participate in tactical exercises designed to encourage and test analytical decision-making, resilience, and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

With a week of challenges, new friendships, and memorable adventures ahead, the RGACF cadets are ready to make the most of their time in Manchester.

“They’ll bring back not just great memories but also new skills, greater confidence, and the pride that comes from accomplishing something meaningful as a team,” said the statement.

The cadets are due back on the Rock on Sunday November 3.

