Royal Gibraltar Regiment deployed to the UK for Exercise Jebel Tarik 26

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment deployed to the United Kingdom for its annual firing camp, Exercise Jebel Tarik 26, as part of its overseas collective training programme.

Headquarters and B Company departed Gibraltar on Sunday January 15 to undertake the exercise, which was held at the Hythe and Lydd Ranges.

Personnel took part in intensive training, including live firing marksmanship and a series of tactical exercises designed to test and enhance operational capability.

Exercise Jebel Tarik 26 formed part of the Regiment’s mandated annual training cycle and provided soldiers with an opportunity to refine their skills, assess their readiness and strengthen unit cohesion in a realistic training environment.

The exercise ensured that personnel remained competent and current in both live firing and tactical operations, requirements described as critical to maintaining operational readiness in defence of Gibraltar and in support of wider defence commitments.

The deployment reflected the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s continued focus on readiness and professionalism. The experience gained during the firing camp was expected to further enhance the Regiment’s effectiveness and ability to meet future challenges.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment said it remained committed to the community of Gibraltar and to upholding its long-standing traditions of service.

Further information on career opportunities with the Regiment is available on its Linktree page: https://linktr.ee/royalgbregt