Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 1st Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Royal Gibraltar Regiment deployed to the UK for Exercise Jebel Tarik 26

By Chronicle Staff
1st March 2026

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment deployed to the United Kingdom for its annual firing camp, Exercise Jebel Tarik 26, as part of its overseas collective training programme.

Headquarters and B Company departed Gibraltar on Sunday January 15 to undertake the exercise, which was held at the Hythe and Lydd Ranges.

Personnel took part in intensive training, including live firing marksmanship and a series of tactical exercises designed to test and enhance operational capability.

Exercise Jebel Tarik 26 formed part of the Regiment’s mandated annual training cycle and provided soldiers with an opportunity to refine their skills, assess their readiness and strengthen unit cohesion in a realistic training environment.

The exercise ensured that personnel remained competent and current in both live firing and tactical operations, requirements described as critical to maintaining operational readiness in defence of Gibraltar and in support of wider defence commitments.

The deployment reflected the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s continued focus on readiness and professionalism. The experience gained during the firing camp was expected to further enhance the Regiment’s effectiveness and ability to meet future challenges.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment said it remained committed to the community of Gibraltar and to upholding its long-standing traditions of service.

Further information on career opportunities with the Regiment is available on its Linktree page: https://linktr.ee/royalgbregt

Most Read

Brexit

Notifying Spain over residency permits offers ‘additional layer of protection’

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Brexit

Treaty will reshape cross-border relations

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Local News

£2.3m in scholarship debts owed to Government by 295 students

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Brexit

Agreement sets out detail of new dual immigration controls

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Local News

Harbour reclamation envisages 47,000 square metres  of new land  

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
GCS holds light painting photography workshop

1st March 2026

Features
GAMPA hosts Royal Northern College of Music workshops for young musicians

27th February 2026

Features
David Price to adjudicate 69th Gibraltar International Drama Festival

27th February 2026

Features
MarocAtlas 4x4 members deliver Ramadan aid to storm hit families in Morocco

26th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026