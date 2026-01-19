Royal Gibraltar Regiment Judo Team Success at the Army Championships

On Friday, January 9, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Judo Team competed at the Army Judo Championships held in Aldershot, delivering an outstanding performance across multiple categories.

"This year, WO2 Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor, RG Coach, took charge of a small but highly committed team of four. During the Christmas stand down period, the team continued to train throughout their leave, a true testament to their dedication, discipline, and commitment to the Regiment. The results achieved at this championship clearly reflected that hard work," said officials.

"WO2 Jeffries-Mor led from the front, winning Gold in the Over 100kg Masters category and cementing his status as the Army Heavyweight Champion. He dominated the competition, winning all of his fights in under two minutes.

"Major Dayan Pozo, now a regular competitor on the Army Judo circuit, secured a well earned Silver medal in the Under 90kg Intermediate category. Fighting a series of tough and closely contested matches, narrowly missing out on the gold.

"LCpl Blythe Reeves, a newcomer to Army Judo, delivered an exceptional performance in the Under 90kg Novice category. Competing against nine challenging opponents, he achieved an impressive Gold and Silver medal finish, marking a strong start to his competitive career.

"Pte William Cross also a newcomer performed admirably, battling through a very demanding field in the Under 90kg Intermediate category to claim a Bronze medal after a series of hard fought matches.

"Overall, the team’s performance reflected the professionalism, resilience, and commitment developed through their intensive training, they represented both the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Army with distinction."