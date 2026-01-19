Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Royal Gibraltar Regiment Judo Team Success at the Army Championships

By Stephen Ignacio
19th January 2026

On Friday, January 9, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Judo Team competed at the Army Judo Championships held in Aldershot, delivering an outstanding performance across multiple categories.
"This year, WO2 Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor, RG Coach, took charge of a small but highly committed team of four. During the Christmas stand down period, the team continued to train throughout their leave, a true testament to their dedication, discipline, and commitment to the Regiment. The results achieved at this championship clearly reflected that hard work," said officials.
"WO2 Jeffries-Mor led from the front, winning Gold in the Over 100kg Masters category and cementing his status as the Army Heavyweight Champion. He dominated the competition, winning all of his fights in under two minutes.
"Major Dayan Pozo, now a regular competitor on the Army Judo circuit, secured a well earned Silver medal in the Under 90kg Intermediate category. Fighting a series of tough and closely contested matches, narrowly missing out on the gold.
"LCpl Blythe Reeves, a newcomer to Army Judo, delivered an exceptional performance in the Under 90kg Novice category. Competing against nine challenging opponents, he achieved an impressive Gold and Silver medal finish, marking a strong start to his competitive career.
"Pte William Cross also a newcomer performed admirably, battling through a very demanding field in the Under 90kg Intermediate category to claim a Bronze medal after a series of hard fought matches.
"Overall, the team’s performance reflected the professionalism, resilience, and commitment developed through their intensive training, they represented both the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Army with distinction."

Most Read

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Local News

Planning begins for 2026 and 2027 solar eclipses over Gibraltar

Fri 16th Jan, 2026

Local News

Residency criteria for access to Government housing increases to 15 years

Mon 19th Jan, 2026

Brexit

Cabinet approves treaty text 

Mon 19th Jan, 2026

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gordon and Baglietto lead way in Road Runners League

19th January 2026

Sports
Lynx protect their place in top six with win against Man 62

18th January 2026

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps get act together in second half to take victory over Europa

18th January 2026

Sports
Magpies keep doors open for top six finish

18th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026