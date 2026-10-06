Rugby hosted regional clubs in grassroots tournament

Gibraltar celebrated a day of rugby among its younger players with the visit of teams from the surrounding region.

The age-grade tournament saw clubs from Ceuta, Marbella and the surrounding region visit the Rock, with players from the M6, M8, M10 and M12 age groups playing across a number of specially prepared pitches at the Europa Sports Stadium.

Although it was a somewhat grey day, with clouds and some drizzle, the Europa pitches were buzzing as the young players enjoyed the competition under the watchful eyes of coaches and senior players.

There was a family-oriented atmosphere, with many parents alongside the pitches assisting and watching, while others followed the action from the stands. Europa Sports Stadium saw a full morning of activity extending into the early afternoon.

With grassroots rugby now taking on greater importance as Gibraltar looks towards its future development, having only last year gained entry into Rugby Europe, the presence of neighbouring teams highlighted the close relationships already established with the rugby community in the region.

This provides Gibraltar with further opportunities to offer greater competitive rugby for its younger players from an early age, while strengthening relationships which can help players develop through competition across the region.

The Four Clubs Tournament, as it was described, came just two weeks before Gibraltar’s debut in the Rugby Europe Conference, where they will face Cyprus on October 17.

