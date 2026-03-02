Rugby Women’s league got underway

The Gibraltar Rugby Women’s 7s got underway a fortnight ago with teams taking to the field at Europa Point for the first time this season.

The Women’s competition is part of the growing development in the women’s game, in keeping with both Gibraltar Rugby’s policy to make the sport more inclusive locally, alongside its most recent success in becoming a member of Europe Rugby.

The women’s game, which has been growing slowly in recent years has been hampered by the numbers playing. This season, enough players to have shown interest in participating for Gibraltar Rugby to introduce a 7’s league competition.

Matches will continue with the players also looking now towards competitive international matches in the coming months.