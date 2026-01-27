Sabores de Alegría del Estrecho blends personal narratives and recipes rooted in Gibraltar

Local writer Deborah Mattana has released a new self-published book, Sabores de Alegría del Estrecho, which explores Gibraltar’s Sephardic history through a collection of stories and recipes set against a local backdrop of Levante winds and the Rock’s long-standing cultural diversity.

The book brings together personal narratives and traditional recipes donated by members of the local community, using food as a way to reflect Gibraltar’s interfaith relations and varied linguistic traditions. It is presented both as a cultural exploration and a functional cookbook.

Ms Mattana said Gibraltar’s geographical position, between two continents, provided a strong source of inspiration for her writing.

“Where there are borders, there is movement, where there is movement there is life and where there is life there are stories to tell,” she said.

“These stories provide an opportunity to showcase our unique identity.”

The narrative reflects elements of everyday life in Gibraltar, including local speech, business interactions and what she describes as “the flavours which are so characteristic of our Strait.” The bilingual nature of the book is intended as a reflection of the community’s natural linguistic fluidity.

Ms Mattana explained that the project began as a personal journey during a period of bereavement following the loss of a relative.

“Writing is about creation and leaving a legacy that promotes thought and discussion amongst readers,” she said.

She added that, at a time of political uncertainty, she hoped the book would encourage readers to reflect on shared roots and on “the efforts and sacrifices made by those who came before us in fostering the multicultural harmony that we enjoy today.”

Each recipe in the book is linked to a story, with narratives focusing on memories of family, friendships, struggles and survival.

Details of where the book can be purchased will be announced shortly.