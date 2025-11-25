Santos meets Italian team leading humanitarian Paralympic Corridors initiative

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, met representatives of the Italian-led Paralympic Corridors project on Saturday as they passed through Gibraltar on their overland journey from Sardinia to Senegal.

The initiative, coordinated by Italian citizen Manolo Cattari and supported by the Italian Swimming Federation and associated Paralympic organisations, is transporting refurbished wheelchairs donated by families, sports associations and former Paralympic athletes.

These mobility aids will be distributed to rehabilitation centres, Paralympic committees and local organisations in Senegal, where access to such equipment is often limited.

As part of the project, the team is also donating the adapted minibus used for the journey so that it can serve as an emergency medical transport vehicle for rural communities.

In addition, the initiative promotes lifesaving swimming, water safety and the use of aquatic therapy as a tool for rehabilitation and drowning prevention.

Mr Santos thanked the team for choosing to transit through Gibraltar and commended the project’s focus on dignity, inclusion and international cooperation.

He said: “This initiative demonstrates how community action, sport and humanitarian values can come together to make a direct difference to people’s lives. I was pleased to welcome the team to Gibraltar and to recognise the generosity of all those involved in supporting access, mobility and rehabilitation for individuals and communities who need it most.”

The Government of Gibraltar has wished the team a safe onward journey as they continue towards Morocco and onwards to Senegal.