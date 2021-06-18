Scholarship Awards open, but Govt to limit grants for postgraduates

Applications for Scholarship Awards have opened today, but the Gibraltar Government has curbed awards for postgraduates due to Covid’s impact on public finances.

This means postgraduates applying for the grant will need to prove their courses are in the interests of Gibraltar.

In a press statement, the Gibraltar Government said that, as a result of the impact of Covid-19 on public finances, the Department of Education will not be able to issue new awards for postgraduate studies for the 2021/2022 academic year in the manner that they have been able to in previous academic years.

The Department of Education said it will only be able to process applications for new Postgraduate Awards for eligible individuals who are graduating this year, via the Discretionary Award process.

“Priority will be given to those individuals who require an additional qualification in order to complete their professional studies, where the individual has already embarked on such a professional pathway during their undergraduate course of study,” the Government said.

“Additionally, the Discretionary process will prioritise applications from eligible individuals who are wishing to follow courses that the Government deem to be to the interests of Gibraltar.”

“Submitting an application via the Discretionary process will not guarantee future funding, and students should not enter into financial commitments on the basis of the submission of this form.”

“After the deadline for submissions has passed, all student Discretionary Application forms will be duly considered.”

Students who are successful in their application for Discretionary Funding will be informed in writing that their course entitles them to funding for the academic year 2021/2022.

The window for new applications under the Mandatory or Discretionary process will be open from Friday, June 18, 2021 to 4pm on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 and the Government added late submissions will not be considered.

“Despite the inevitable challenges that the Government and the community of Gibraltar, and indeed the rest of the world, face as we move out from the shadows of this terrible pandemic, we are confident that we will continue to invest in our young people using all the means that we have at our disposal,” the Government said in a statement.

The window for new undergraduate applicants will close at 4pm on Wednesday, July 14.

The Government added that the window will be opened to allow eligible students who are currently completing or who completed their A Level studies last year to submit their intention to embark on their undergraduate studies.

“Further information on these Mandatory Awards, on how to apply and the respective deadlines will be provided to students via their respective schools in due course,” the Government said.

“Additionally, the window will also be opened to allow students who are current Scholarship Award holders to submit their continuation of studies form in order for them to continue to receive funding for their current award upon successful completion of the current academic year.”

“Students will be able to submit their continuation of studies form via the Department of Education’s website www.education.gov.gi once they have received the results and progression letter for this academic year from their university.”

“Students are asked not to complete a continuation of studies form until they have received confirmed results from their university.”

“The deadline for new applicants does not apply to continuing students.”

“Please note that the continuation of studies form only applies to students who are moving into another year of study in their current course.”

“The scholarship window will also open for new Discretionary applications, new Distance Learning applications and for those students continuing their Distance Learning studies.”