Scoreless between Lynx and College

It was a scoreless Sunday for both Lynx and College 1975 in their first clash of 2026.

With neither side able to break the deadlock by the end of the 90 minutes, tensions rose during the four minutes of injury time.

College 1975 had goalkeeper Valadez to thank for keeping out two consecutive attempts from Lynx early in added time, before a contentious refereeing decision brought the match to a close. A blatant shove in the back sent a Lynx attacker sprawling as he broke clear and looked set to run into the penalty area. The referee, however, judged there to be no foul and, before play could restart, blew for full time and walked away from what could have been a highly controversial last-second decision.

The result leaves Lynx still inside the top six, but offers little optimism for their defence of that position as they enter the final stretch of the second round, with several crucial encounters ahead that could ultimately determine their fate.