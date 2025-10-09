Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Oct, 2025

Sports

Scotland Under-21s put 12 past Gibraltar in record-breaking evening at Dens Park

By Press Association
9th October 2025

By Anthony Brown, PA

Manchester City midfielder Emilio Lawrence scored four goals as Scotland Under-21s posted their record victory by annihilating Gibraltar 12-0 in a European Championship qualification mismatch at Dens Park.

The Scots – seeking to bounce back from defeats against the Czech Republic and Portugal last month – required just over two minutes to open the scoring when Lawrence tapped in from close range.

Scot Gemmill’s side then killed the match as a contest as they romped to a 7-0 half-time lead with a remarkable burst of six goals in the space of 11 minutes.

Dire Mebude lashed in the second from a tight angle in the 22nd minute before Lawrence doubled his tally and Kevan Gonzalez scored an own goal just before the half hour.

Hearts striker James Wilson then netted twice in quick succession before Kevin Ure struck the seventh with a ferocious effort from outside the box.

The goals continued after the break, with Wilson completing his hat-trick before Lawrence hit another two to make it 10-0 by the hour mark.

Miller Thomson notched in the 75th minute before Jeremiah Mullen sealed an emphatic victory in stoppage time.

Scotland Under-21s, whose record winning margin prior to this fixture was a 7-0 success against San Marino in 2020, are next in action away to Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

