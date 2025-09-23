Second day without playing for Gibraltar U21 in NWYC2025

Gibraltar faces a second day without matches as they rest with a bye today. After their match against Zambia was canceled due to the team being withdrawn from the competition, Gibraltar has not played since Sunday. Their next match will be against current World Youth Champions New Zealand. Although the rest has provided time to regroup after a tough start to the competition, players nursing bruises from encounters against the Cook Islands and Malaysia now need to put the defeats behind them and focus on what could be their toughest challenge yet.

Gibraltar, guaranteed to finish fourth in their group, could face a stern test in the next round. The fourth-placed team in Group A is scheduled to play the third-placed team in Group D, which includes Fiji, South Africa, Malawi, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago. Yesterday, one of the closest finishes occurred when Malawi won with the last ball against Fiji, setting the tournament alight.