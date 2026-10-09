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Fri 9th Oct, 2026

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Features

Seminar to examine the role of women in Gibraltar’s literary history

Charlotte Lennox. Photo by Lennox Bibliographic Project

By Maria Jesus Corrales
9th October 2026

A seminar focusing on writing by women in Gibraltar will take place today at the John Mackintosh Hall, followed by a recital of poems and other literary extracts by female writers. 

The event will be hosted by Professor Rafael Vélez Núñez from the University of Cádiz and Castillo García from the University of Castilla-La Mancha. 

It forms part of a multidisciplinary research project examining literary production in Gibraltar from the 18th century to the present day, with a particular focus on women as active cultural agents. 

The organisers will also help compile and publish a “comprehensive anthology of writing by Gibraltarian women, capturing and preserving their literary contributions for future study and broader distribution.” 

A statement from the organisers continued: “By exploring how female authors (both local and visiting) navigated socio-cultural gender limitations, the project uncovers new perspectives on the historical conflicts of the Rock and its surrounding region.” 

“Positioned at the intersection of British, Iberian, and Mediterranean cultural influences, Gibraltarian literature represents a unique, bilingual phenomenon outside the traditional literary canon.”  

The project directly aligns with regional strategic goals—including cross-Strait cultural cooperation, international relations, and the multidisciplinary study of Gibraltar. 

Speaking about the project, Professor Vélez said: “We have been working on the literary production of Gibraltar for a few years now and we thought it would be interesting to do more specific research on the the relationship between gender and identity.” 

“Even if we have traced the writing by women to the 18th century (Charlotte Lennox or Miriam Green) our main concern is contemporary literature.” 

“This is a small initial project and focuses on the thoughts of Gibraltarian women writers about their own writing and the way(s) they position themselves in the production and reception of their work both locally and internationally”. 

The event will showcase the preliminary results of the research in the context of Gibraltar’s literary scene. 

It will begin with a short seminar in the John Mackintosh Hall lecture room on Friday, October 9 at 6pm, followed by a literary recital at 7.15pm. 

Both events are free and open to the public. 

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