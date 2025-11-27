Sending off deals Lincoln Red Imps blow to hopes of Knock-out stage qualification

Hamrun Spartans 3-1 Lincoln Red Imps

A tense first half saw both keepers busy in the clash between Hamrun Spartans and Lincoln Red Imps, with the sides goalless at the break.

The second half, however, was transformed by a series of incidents that swung momentum repeatedly.

Lopes opened the scoring on 56 minutes, chesting the ball down before firing home. Lincoln, disciplined in their approach and absorbing pressure, briefly had one foot closer to the knockout stages. Hankins then pulled off another crucial stop to preserve the lead.

But Lincoln’s open play also left them exposed, and the match shifted dramatically when Torrilla was sent off for a second yellow moments after the goal. Hamrun capitalised immediately, scoring the equaliser and celebrating what looked like their first point of the tournament — a blow to Lincoln’s qualifying hopes.

Hankins was again forced into action on 70 minutes, racing off his line to clear as Hamrun pressed hard. Down to ten men, Lincoln looked vulnerable despite reshuffling the midfield with Pozo replacing Kike.

Hamrun struck again in the 73rd minute, Smailagic heading in their second to put the Maltese side on course for a historic first win and first goals at this stage of the competition. Torrilla’s dismissal proved pivotal.

Heavy rain added to the drama, and with ten minutes left Hamrun suffered their own setback as Polito saw red for a second booking. Both teams finished with ten men, but Lincoln failed to take advantage.

Dabo blasted over before Lincoln threw caution forward, removing goalscorer Lopes for an extra attacker. The gamble backfired almost immediately, with Corsica netting Hamrun’s third before Lincoln had settled.

Hamrun celebrated a landmark victory, while Lincoln were left to reflect on how they let control slip after taking the lead — and how their route to the knockout stages has become significantly harder if not impossible.