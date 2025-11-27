Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Sending off deals Lincoln Red Imps blow to hopes of Knock-out stage qualification

By Stephen Ignacio
27th November 2025

Hamrun Spartans 3-1 Lincoln Red Imps

A tense first half saw both keepers busy in the clash between Hamrun Spartans and Lincoln Red Imps, with the sides goalless at the break.
The second half, however, was transformed by a series of incidents that swung momentum repeatedly.

Lopes opened the scoring on 56 minutes, chesting the ball down before firing home. Lincoln, disciplined in their approach and absorbing pressure, briefly had one foot closer to the knockout stages. Hankins then pulled off another crucial stop to preserve the lead.

But Lincoln’s open play also left them exposed, and the match shifted dramatically when Torrilla was sent off for a second yellow moments after the goal. Hamrun capitalised immediately, scoring the equaliser and celebrating what looked like their first point of the tournament — a blow to Lincoln’s qualifying hopes.

Hankins was again forced into action on 70 minutes, racing off his line to clear as Hamrun pressed hard. Down to ten men, Lincoln looked vulnerable despite reshuffling the midfield with Pozo replacing Kike.

Hamrun struck again in the 73rd minute, Smailagic heading in their second to put the Maltese side on course for a historic first win and first goals at this stage of the competition. Torrilla’s dismissal proved pivotal.

Heavy rain added to the drama, and with ten minutes left Hamrun suffered their own setback as Polito saw red for a second booking. Both teams finished with ten men, but Lincoln failed to take advantage.

Dabo blasted over before Lincoln threw caution forward, removing goalscorer Lopes for an extra attacker. The gamble backfired almost immediately, with Corsica netting Hamrun’s third before Lincoln had settled.

Hamrun celebrated a landmark victory, while Lincoln were left to reflect on how they let control slip after taking the lead — and how their route to the knockout stages has become significantly harder if not impossible.

Most Read

Local News

Govt to implement school phone ban as from January 2026

Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Chancellor’s tax hike on online gambling raises concern for Gibraltar economy 

Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

HMS Prince of Wales sails into Gib days after reaching ‘full capability’

Sun 23rd Nov, 2025

Local News

Second phase of Bob Peliza Mews completion in 2027

Sat 22nd Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Two title belts to his name and still grounded - Tyrone 'El Bombero' speaks to us after this weekend's success

26th November 2025

Sports
Cadiz league report - UNDER 14 BOYS TIPPED TO PLAY IN GROUP 1

25th November 2025

Sports
Over 260 of the World's top Junior Darts players competing at Europa Sports Hall

25th November 2025

Sports
Imps have upper hand for title after draw with St Joseph

23rd November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025