Sir Jeremy Hunt reflects on global challenges and Britain’s role at Literary Festival

British politician and former Chancellor and Foreign Secretary, Sir Jeremy Hunt, discussed a life in politics including key moments such as Brexit, Ukraine war, and diplomacy with US President Donald Trump.

Mr Hunt presented his book ‘Can We Be Great Again? Why a dangerous world needs Britain’ during his talk at the Gibraltar Literary Festival on Saturday at the John Mackintosh Hall.

He was interviewed by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo during the hour-long discussion.

Mr Hunt commented on their “really good working relationship” during the “very difficult period with all the agonies of Brexit”.

Mr Hunt’s book argues that in an increasingly volatile world Britain still holds the capacity to lead and influence global affairs, and notes that pride in the UK has decreased from 86% to 64%.

Mr Hunt said his book takes on the seven largest challenges the world currently faces from European security to the future of democracy to the migration crisis to climate change.

“Without fail, on every single issue, they say that out of 193 countries in the United Nations, the UK is always in the top 10 most influential and I think this is something that Brits have forgotten,” he said.

He added that the sentiment that Britons are less proud of the UK is partly due to Brexit, but also the “economic shocks”, the Covid-19 pandemic, the energy shock and the financial crisis.

On Brexit, Mr Hunt said although he voted to remain within the EU he has “always thought” Britain could make a success of it’s divorce from the EU.

“The real point about Brexit, I think, is that Ukraine and the tragedy of what's happening there has basically made both sides grow up and we've realised that whatever the arguments over Brexit, we have just got far more in common than divides us,” he said.

Mr Picardo added that he hopes it can be the start of a new chapter.

Mr Hunt said that Gibraltar is a jewel in the crown for Britain, adding that he has seen Mr Picardo stand up for Gibraltar behind the scenes in Whiteland.

For Mr Hunt, Gibraltar plays an important role in keeping Britain “great”.

“This is not a book that says Britain is better than other countries,” he said.

“What I'm saying in this book is, and I'd say the same thing, by the way, to an audience of Australians or French or Germans or Americans, when the world is so dangerous, the worst thing you can do is underestimate your own influence in solving the big problems.”

“And what we need to all be doing is rolling up our sleeves and trying to solve them.”

Mr Picardo pointed to the last words in Mr Hunt’s book which he said are a poignant message to his children, asking them not to get into politics.

He asked how the future could be great if this generation are not encouraged to go into politics.

“There is a big contradiction there,” Mr Hunt said.

“Because we need promising, talented, decent young people to go into politics, whichever political party it is.”

He described how his children had been born and raised during his life as an MP and minister and that they needed a break from politics.

Mr Picardo replied that his children “need a break too”.

Mr Hunt said his most emotionally challenging portfolio was Health Secretary and described how he had had lunch with Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez during his visit.

“We were talking about the pressure of that role because you are taking decisions that really are life or death and the people you're talking to, there is an emotional intensity about your exchanges with the public that you just don't see anywhere else,” he said.

“The job with most power, so typically the job that politicians cover the most, is to be Chancellor because you're in control of all the money and that's where the power resides.”

“But if you ask me the most enjoyable job, without any doubt at all, it's Foreign Secretary. Because it's red carpets, motorcycle outriders, you meet Presidents and Prime Ministers.”

“And the best thing of all is that every time you're on the media, nothing you're talking about is your fault.”

Discussing US politics, Mr Hunt described his meetings with the president and diplomacy when President Donald Trump nearly pulled America out of NATO.

“It was a potentially absolutely disastrous moment,” he said.

Mr Hunt also described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “probably the bravest man on the planet”.

“When Russia started to invade Ukraine, everyone was telling him to leave Kiev, and that was not just Ukrainians, it was the Brits, the Americans, we were all saying, get out there, form a government in exile,” he said.

“He said, I don't want an escape, I want arms, and he stayed. That symbolised the courage that we've seen from Ukrainians.”

Mr Hunt added it is “very humbling” to meet President Zelensky in the vast presidential palace with sandbags lining the corridors.

“I think that the most impressive leaders are the ones who speak quietly but tell you exactly what they want,” Mr Hunt said of President Zelensky.

“They have a certain confidence, a certain directness, and a certain courage that just cuts through a lot of the nonsense you get in the kind of meetings that you and I go to. He had that, and I think he is remarkable.”