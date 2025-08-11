Sloggers Retain European Cricket Series Title After Thrilling Weekend Action

The European Cricket Series once again brought the Rock of Gibraltar into the sporting spotlight as the Europa Sports Complex hosted four teams in a packed weekend of cricket on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August. Under clear skies and with temperatures peaking at 26 degrees Celsius in the unshaded ground, players faced challenging conditions over two long days of cricket. Yet the heat did little to slow the pace of play as Sloggers, Rugby CC, Gaming CC, and Pirates CC competed in 13 matches before Sloggers eventually claimed back-to-back championships in front of a global audience.

The entire event was streamed live by the European Cricket Network (ECN), giving Gibraltar cricket the kind of worldwide coverage it rarely enjoys. Fans from across the globe tuned in to watch as the action unfolded, with fast-scoring innings, quickfire wickets, and standout all-round displays setting the tone for the tournament.

The Champions: Sloggers Prove Unstoppable

For the second consecutive year, Sloggers walked away with the European Cricket Series trophy, this time sealing their dominance with a ruthless eight-wicket victory over Rugby CC in the final.

The champions’ route to the decider was impressive. They opened their campaign with a 55-run win over Pirates CC, powered by Dylan Henshall’s explosive 70 off just 26 balls. All-rounder Manaav Nayak also played a crucial role, adding 32 runs and taking two wickets in the match. Their momentum continued with a commanding 10-wicket win over Gaming CC, chasing down 100 in just four overs thanks to a blistering 64 (15) from Akila Rathnayake.

Their third win of the group stage came against Pirates again, this time by seven wickets, with Henshall’s 42 (20) ensuring another smooth chase. The team rounded off the group stage with yet another 10-wicket victory over Gaming CC, chasing down 61 in less than three overs, with Henshall and Rathnayake again in destructive form.

Although Sloggers lost two group-stage games to Rugby CC, those setbacks only seemed to sharpen their edge ahead of the final. In the decisive match, Sloggers’ bowlers restricted Rugby CC to 104/2 in their 10 overs. When it was their turn to bat, the champions produced a batting blitz. Henshall stole the show once more with a powerful 59 from just 22 balls, supported by consistent running between the wickets. Sloggers reached the target in just 7.2 overs, sealing the trophy in emphatic fashion.

Rugby CC: Strong Contenders Fall Just Short

Rugby CC were arguably the most consistent side across the two days, and for long stretches they looked like the team most likely to deny Sloggers a second straight title. They secured convincing wins over Gaming CC and Pirates CC early on, with Iain Latin’s 72 (31) setting the tone in their opening victory. Kabir Mirpuri and Louis Bruce also proved vital contributors, with both posting half-centuries during the group stage.

Their two wins over Sloggers in the group stage—including a nine-wicket triumph where Mirpuri struck 63 (31)—positioned them as serious favourites going into Sunday’s final. But despite Bruce’s 48 (24) in the title clash, Rugby CC could not match Sloggers’ relentless batting pace.

Nevertheless, Rugby CC left the tournament with plenty of positives. Latin, Mirpuri, and Bruce emerged as some of the tournament’s standout batters, while Mohamed Roshan provided key breakthroughs with the ball. Their record showed they were the only team capable of beating the eventual champions in the group stages, underlining the depth of quality they brought to the competition.

Pirates CC: Competitive but Inconsistent

Pirates CC endured a tough campaign, starting with a 55-run loss to Sloggers despite Brent Kay’s impressive 2/12 with the ball. They bounced back later with a strong eight-wicket win over Gaming CC, where Kieron Ferrary scored a rapid 34 (17).

Their batting was often led by David Robeson and Kenroy Nestor, both of whom showed flashes of brilliance—Robeson’s 44 (23) nearly steering them past Rugby CC, and Nestor’s 39 (25) providing resistance against Sloggers. However, a lack of depth in both batting and bowling proved costly as they failed to reach the final.

Even so, Pirates contributed some of the most hard-fought contests of the weekend. Their narrow four-run defeat to Gaming CC in Match 11 was one of the closest games of the series, decided only in the final overs.

Gaming CC: Fighting Spirit Despite Setbacks

Gaming CC may not have advanced to the final, but they showed heart and resilience throughout the competition. Their standout moment came in their four-run victory over Pirates, where Harshdeep Singh produced a fine all-round display, scoring 48 (24) and taking 2/10 with the ball.

Other bright spots included Myles Isted’s 47 (26) against Sloggers, while Sajan Singh proved effective with the ball, consistently keeping runs in check. However, their struggles against the dominant batting line-ups of Sloggers and Rugby CC made it difficult to gather momentum across the two days.

The Star of the Series: Manaav Nayak

No player made a bigger impact than Sloggers’ Manaav Nayak. Named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player by ECN, Nayak scored 155 runs and took 11 wickets—both the highest tallies in the competition. His ability to contribute in every match, whether with a quick-scoring innings or a crucial bowling spell, was instrumental to Sloggers’ success.

The Heat and the Schedule

The format of the tournament meant that each team faced a gruelling series of 10-over matches, often with little recovery time between games. Combined with the 26-degree heat and lack of shade at the Europa Sports Complex, conditions pushed players to their limits. Yet the standard of cricket rarely dropped, with players displaying both stamina and skill under testing circumstances.

Gibraltar Cricket on the Global Stage

With all matches broadcast live by the European Cricket Network, Gibraltar cricket enjoyed valuable global exposure. Fans tuning in from around the world were able to witness the high-energy style of the European Cricket Series and the emerging talent from Gibraltar’s cricketing community.

The successful staging of the event further highlights the Rock’s growing role as a venue for international cricketing spectacles. For the players, it was not only about competing for a title but also about showcasing their skills to a wider audience.

Looking Ahead

As the dust settles on another thrilling weekend, Sloggers stand tall as champions once again, marking what many now see as a golden era for the club. Yet the performances of Rugby CC suggest that the rivalry between the two sides is only just beginning, promising even more excitement in future editions of the European Cricket Series.

For now, the champions can savour a second consecutive title, earned through power hitting, sharp bowling, and an unshakeable team spirit—qualities that once again proved decisive on the Rock of Gibraltar.

(As appeared in print edition on Wednesday 6th August 2025)

Top Performers

Top batters: Dylan Henshall (SLG) 59 (22), Louis Bruce (RGC) 48 (24)

Top bowlers: Dylan Henshall (SLG) 2/13 (2), Mohamed Roshan (RGC) 1/28 (2)

Top Performers – European Cricket Series Gibraltar (2–3 August)

Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Maanav Nayak (Sloggers) – 155 runs & 11 wickets

Top Run-Scorers

Dylan Henshall (Sloggers) – Multiple explosive innings, including 70 (26) & 59 (22) in the final

Iain Latin (Rugby CC) – 72 (31) & 70 (31) among several big knocks

Kabir Mirpuri (Rugby CC) – 63 (31) & 59 (28) in key wins

Akila Rathnayake (Sloggers) – 64 (15) & 48 (27) at a blistering strike rate

Louis Bruce (Rugby CC) – 63 (24) & 48 (24) in high-pressure matches

Top Wicket-Takers

Maanav Nayak (Sloggers) – 11 wickets, including 3/23 vs Gaming CC

Mohamed Roshan (Rugby CC) – Consistent breakthroughs, including 2/18 vs Sloggers

Harshdeep Singh (Gaming CC) – Key spells, including 2/10 & 2/12

Ben Wood (Pirates) – 2/13 in their win over Gaming CC

Egan Dantis (Sloggers) – 2/5 in quick victory over Gaming CC

Notable All-Rounders

Maanav Nayak (Sloggers) – Tournament MVP for his dual dominance

Harshdeep Singh (Gaming CC) – Match-winning 48 (24) & 2 wickets vs Pirates

Kabir Mirpuri (Rugby CC) – Half-centuries with bat & economical bowling