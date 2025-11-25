SNDO to host International Day of Persons with Disabilities conference

The Supported Needs and Disability Office for the Ministry of Equality will host a conference on Wednesday December 3 to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, featuring a series of panel discussions and speakers.

The event will be opened by the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, before a programme of sessions covering disability language, making websites accessible, universal design and accessibility in buildings and streets, hearing loss as the “silent disability”, the neurodevelopmental pathway, creating community for persons who are neurodivergent, and the Supported Needs and Disability Office annual report.

There will be a keynote speech from Alice Macleod, an attachment and trauma professional from UK-based company Tribe Associates. Ms Macleod worked alongside the Supported Needs and Disability Office to develop an “Attachment and Neurodiversity Information Guide for Parents of children who are neurodivergent”, published at the beginning of November and available at www.disability.gov.gi/documents.

At the conference she will be talking about: “Building Secure Foundations for Gibraltar”.

The conference will take place at the Sunborn Hotel’s Aurora Ballroom on Wednesday December 3. Doors will open at 8.30am, the conference will begin at 9am and will finish at 12.30pm.

Anyone interested in attending must reserve a free seat by emailing the Supported Needs and Disability Office on sndo.events@gibraltar.gov.gi. Seats are limited and reservations will be secured on a first come, first served basis via email, with only those holding a confirmed reservation allowed into the conference on the day.