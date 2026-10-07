Solely observations

Yes, a little emphasis on observations this time.

The Hospital’s upwards escalator and Commonwealth Park lift fixed and running now for a while, but the two Campion Park lifts giving trouble on and off. At the time of writing, down to only one working and the Engineer Lane up to Castle Ramp escalator still not running properly. When, then?

Now that autumn is slowly creeping in, there’ll be windy days and the trees will see their leaves blown off and falling in abundance and, I’ve said this before, why not install canopies over the escalators? The leaves and all the blown off bits and pieces and dust flying about will be trapped in the gaps in the escalator stairs and the canopy will keep most of it from getting into the mechanical parts, which I’m sure is part of the cause for the constant breakdowns. Why no canopy?

The bent over signpost, copying the Leaning Tower of Pisa, on the Peter Isola Promenade at the Small Boats Marina is still looking very poorly, having been in that state for a very long time. Does it cost that much to replace it? It’s an eyesore.

Close by, the mountain is growing. But I’m sure it won’t remain there for too long like its cousin on the east side, as it will be dumped in the bay to help build Victoria Keys.

Another repetition from times past: with the influx of vehicles from across the border soon to be on the increase, the dire need for a clear sign for ‘SPAIN’ on the garden rail in front of the Holy Trinity Cathedral, exiting Secretary’s Lane – drivers hesitate, not sure whether to turn left back into Lover’s Lane.

There is also a need for another sign on the Bristol Hotel wall, so that they don’t turn right towards Cathedral Square, or continue straight into Bomb House Lane. I’ve seen it happen more than once.

Also, we need clearer more prominent NO ENTRY signage at the top of Library Street by the Elliott Hotel. You can often witness vehicles coming down towards Tommy Hilfiger into Main Street from that direction.

And whilst on the subject of four-wheelers, the Car Park sign at Midtown, continues to remain unlit, not letting drivers know if there are spaces available, or it’s a full car park.

Meanwhile, works at Westview Park are well up and running in preparation for new reclamation there. Half of the children’s park has already been taken over by workmen on site. The long North Mole jetty slowly being removed so as to give way for that reclamation but leaving space for tugs and other harbour craft to proceed in and out of their berthing corners on the remaining areas further in.

The missing horn on the unicorn on the Coat of Arms on the state emblem above the courts has been replaced. It’s been missing for many months. The unicorn represents Scotland and the lion England.

There’s another serious need for signage at the McDonald’s roundabout indicating the route to the Cruise Liner Terminal. Passengers tend to go straight past St Bernard’s Hospital, seeing their ship close and mistakenly assuming their vessel is a stone’s throw away. There should be another sign long before they get there, at the junction with Queensway and Europort Road.

Waterport Fountain – La Fuente del Capullo looking a little healthier with, what seems to me be, a few more streaks appearing from the spout. I hope the poor motorists don’t get too wet on windy levanter days – again, pobrecito ellos!

I’m told the pelican crossing on entry to Gibraltar from Spain, just ahead of the bus stop, has been hooded over for ‘a very long time,’ I understand. You have airline passengers coming from Spain, sometimes carrying heavy bags, having to rely on drivers stopping out of courtesy and treating the crossing as a zebra and not a proper pelican. Is it part of the works in the area still to come with the new look border crossing area? I’m sure many will agree some things can’t, or shouldn’t have to wait.

We’re still waiting for the new ambulance station. Vehicles are scattered about around the hospital entrance.

True, some of these issues may sound like tonterias considering the important matters surrounding us politically but, in other ways, I call them ‘tonterias, pero no son tonterias.’

Another example is of raised tiles on pavements. There are many, and it’s not unusual to see people almost trip or in fact trip as was the case a few days ago for an elderly lady along Waterport Road on her way to her cruise ship. It’s not uncommon to see an ambulance in attendance.

I get a good view of the Government’s Arengo’s Palace housing building in the Upper Town from my kitchen window. It’s been in need of a very good lick of paint for many years and it spoils the surrounds, now looking much better. The relevant department is now planning to tackle it, including a change of windows and shutters etc.

This morning walking past St Mary the Crowned Cathedral, I looked up at the clock tower and noticed the clock read 20 to eleven. I checked my watch and that told me exactly the same time. Wow! The Cathedral clock is working again – at least for now. Long may it ring and tell the right time.

No.6 is on the square – Convent Place - looking smart and clean but another bugbear of mine, as I live overlooking the square, is the street lighting obviously noticing it when it’s switched on in the evening. There are three lamps on each of the two lampposts there and the one closer to me and the Amar cafeteria has had one bulb fused for many years and that is no exaggeration. I know because I witness it every night. That one, and one of the two lamps next to the King’s Chapel wall. Is it just the replacing of a bulb that’s required, or some other fault? Either way, it’s surely not rocket science to remedy. It can’t take much to put right. Maybe one day soon.

There are so many little - sometimes, you might think - insignificant bits and pieces that need putting right.

There we have quite a list to ponder over. Here are three more with their pics.

Filthy Lego bricks (my name for them), having a very long rest against the wall of the Wellington Front entry ramp.

A need for canopies on the often breaking down escalators as the autumn leaves are falling now.

And the new Chatham Housing Estate looking lovely.

Bye!